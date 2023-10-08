Kevin Durant Named A&R Of Drake Album That Joe Budden Trashes | Champagne Papi Destroys Budden In Response

Canadian rapper Drake has dropped his eighth studio album, “For All the Dogs.” The album features guest appearances from current rap and pop stars like 21 Savage, J. Cole, Sexyy Red, and more. However, what surprised many was seeing Phoenix Suns superstar basketball player Kevin Durant was listed as an A&R on the project.

Durant has been working with Drake musically for a while now. In 2021, Durant appeared in Drake and Lil Durk’s video for “Laugh Now Cry Later.” He was also mentioned in the Drake song “All the Parties” featuring Chief Keef, where he said, “Me and KD ’bout to turn up the art.”

Also, in September 2022, Drake sent Durant a 34th birthday message on his IG stories. “More life to my exec producer @easymoneysniper.”

Recently Durant was seen in the audience at a Drake concert, which makes more sense now that his affiliation with the current album was revealed.

KD The Creative

A&R stands for artist and repertoire, which usually means a person who helps the artist pick beats and craft the sound for a project. It isn’t clear what Durant provided to Drake’s new album, but there is one person who is clearly not a fan of his collaboration: rapper turned podcaster Joe Budden.

During Budden’s latest episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” he stated that Drake is “rapping for the children,” believing that he doesn’t know that his content isn’t age-appropriate and is now rap-pandering to the youth.

When Drizzy heard it, he took to Instagram to read Budden like no other. He stunted on him and compared their vastly different rap careers brutally.

Drake Doesn’t Hold Back

“@joebudden you have failed at music,” Drake begins. “You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause that is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this, just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…

“A quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…you switched careers because the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the Goat.”

Wow, Drake held nothing back, ending the extended response with a dagger at their financial disparities.

“If you need it put in simpler terms, I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions,” Drake finished.

As basketball players and rappers attempt to traverse worlds, opinions will persist, and Joe Budden’s just got chin checked on the new Drake album that has Kevin Durant’s A&R touches on it.