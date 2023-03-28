As New Orleans Legend Lil Wayne Shouts Her Name For The World To Hear, Angel Reese’s Mother Says Men Are Sliding Into The Wrong DMs To Reach ‘Bayou Barbie’

LSU just reached its Final Four for the first time since the 2007-08 basketball season. They have been led by their star center Angel Reese all season, who has averaged a double-double. She also recently made a splash on social media when fans assumed that she and rapper NBA YoungBoy were dating because the two were on Instagram Live together.

Angel Reese celebrating the Elite Eight win with her teammates. (Photo: Getty Images)

Now, her mother took to Twitter to let men know that they are sliding in her messages instead of her daughter.

She wrote, “FYI…I am Angel Reese the mom not the LSUwbb player please be mindful when you tag and/or send me DM’s that your intent is to me not my daughter. I’m getting some crazy dating request from men my kids age who clearly by the content of msg think they’re sending it to Lil A.”

A fan commented under the post and said that she could be wrong about the messages being sent to her as an accident.

She responded, “When they start out with ‘Hey Bayou Barbie” I know.”

Reese quoted her mother’s tweet, “Not yall sliding in my mommas dms (laughing emoji).”

Her popularity has grown over the past few weeks as her team has continued to advance in the tournament. She has always had a strong social media influence. Her Instagram has over 533,000 followers, and her Twitter has nearly 40,000 followers.

Her game has caught the attention of New Orleans rap legend Lil Wayne.

He also wrote on Twitter, “Angel f**** Reese!!!!! Home team.”

The Baltimore native spent two years at the University of Maryland before transferring to LSU last summer. She left a 23-9 program with the Terps that lost 72-66 to Stanford last season in the Sweet 16 to go on to her first Final Four appearance.

Reese and head coach Kim Mulkey has helped turn the LSU program around. Mulkey has now led her third program to its Final Four and her sixth appearance overall.

The Lady Tigers had a 26-6 record last season but had a disappointing defeat in their first game in the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball tournament to Kentucky. Then they suffered another disappointing 79-64 loss to Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

They have come back this season to avenge those losses. The Lady Tigers are a slight favorite to win their Final Four matchup against No. 1 seeded Virginia Tech. A lot of fans are expecting a SEC national championship game between the LSU and South Carolina.

