Arizona Cardinals Star WR DeAndre Hopkins Has No Issue With Being Traded But Would Like To Play With These Five QBs Not Named Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been the talk of trade rumors since before the NFL draft. While nothing has materialized as yet, each day it seems inevitable that the former Clemson Tigers star will be traded at some point this offseason and not play another down in a Cardinals uniform.

Hopkins’ name has been linked to many teams, mainly the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. As of now no team has been willing to give up the compensation that the Cards are asking for in a trade, which is at least a second-round pick and more, and they’ll have to eat the two-years and $34 million left on his deal, although none of its guaranteed.

During a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Hopkins elaborated on his future in the Valley of the Sun.

• Stable management

• A QB who loves the game

• A great defense



DeAndre Hopkins isn’t asking for much 🥹



Subscribe & watch the full convo with @DeAndreHopkins 📺 → https://t.co/CLeI9vXN4j pic.twitter.com/TJ7LgcCyLJ — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) May 23, 2023

Hopkins has been pretty candid about what he’d like to see happen as it pertains to his future. When asked about his relationship with the Cards’ new regime, he let it be known that the relationship isn’t necessarily fractured on his end.

Hopkins Has A List of QBs He Wants To Play With

Hopkins even gave a list of QBs he’d like to play with. He named Josh Allen (Bills), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Justin Herbert (Chargers), and Jalen Hurts (Eagles). All of those franchises are well-run and well-coached, with elite signal-callers, three things that D-Hop craves as he winds down his career.

“For me, understanding and knowing the business, I can’t go into it with an ego,” he continued. “Hearing rumors of me being traded or shopped around, that does nothing for me as far as making me feel some kind of way towards the team.“

Keeping Hopkins on a roster that won’t have star quarterback Kyler Murray as he recovers from a torn ACL doesn’t seem feasible, especially for a roster that needs all the talent it can get. Moving Hopkins would definitely help the plan for a rapid rebuild, as it would net some valuable assets in return.

#PFN365 notes that DeAndre Hopkins is a notable absence from OTAs. He explained to I AM ATHLETE why he's not with the Arizona # Cardinals and addressed his future.



📰 https://t.co/XYGZ7VZV2x pic.twitter.com/AthPuFe7Ls — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) May 22, 2023

Hopkins Seeks Stability From Team Brass Wherever He Plays

During the interview Hopkins made it clear that he isn’t looking for money, or clout, he has enough of that. The five-time All-Pro wants stability more than anything as he enters the latter stages of his soon -to-be Hall of Fame career.

“What I want is stable management upstairs. I think that’s something that I haven’t really had the past couple years coming from Houston to being in Arizona; I’ve been through three to four GMs in my career. … A QB who loves the game, a GM who brings everybody on board with him, pushes not just himself. I don’t need a great QB — I’ve done it with subpar QBs — just a QB who loves the game like I do. And a great defense. I think defense wins championships. “For me, that’s it: great management, a QB who loves the game and a great defense.”

He wants to win at this point in his career. He’s carried enough subpar offenses and quarterbacks for that matter. With Murray out to begin the season, expect plenty of losses in Arizona and D-Hop, who has lost significant parts of the past few seasons due to injury and PED suspension, just doesn’t have time for that.