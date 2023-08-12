“Not Really…I Played In Baltimore” | Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown Takes Subtle Jab At Former Team And Its Offense 

It’s no secret that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown didn’t really enjoy his time playing in Baltimore. Outside of playing with close friend and star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Brown has never had anything positive to say about his tenure with the team.

And with good reason, as Brown was drafted to be a deep threat for an offense that used three tight ends and ran the football more than any team in the NFL. Brown, who spent the first three seasons of his career in Baltimore, asked for a trade after the 2021 season, and the Ravens obliged trading him to the Cardinals and rejoining his college quarterback Kyler Murray.

So why was Lamar acting shocked about the trade? https://t.co/8RvKJX84B4 — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) April 29, 2022

The two had some moments in 2022, but with both getting injured and missing good chunks of the season, they never really hit their stride. And with Murray slated to miss a good portion of the 2023 season, Brown was recently asked how he felt about the offense minus Murray.

Brown Takes Subtle Jab At Ravens

Brown once again didn’t miss an opportunity to take a shot at his former team and how he was used in their scheme. With Murray on the mend, the scheme will be similar to the run-heavy scheme he played in during his “Charm City” days.

“Not really, I mean, I played in Baltimore,” Brown said when asked if he’ll find it difficult to adjust to playing in a run-based offense. “I played in Baltimore, so I’ve been in it. When I met these guys and they told me their philosophies and their thought process, I was like, OK, I can work with it, and this is something that we need as a team, and we can thrive in.”

Veteran Colt McCoy Will Be Under Center

With Murray out, first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon is rolling with longtime NFL journeyman Colt McCoy at QB. While McCoy won’t provide the wow and spectacular plays that Murray is capable of on any play, he’ll be solid because he understands what the offensive coordinator wants to do and he’ll protect the football.

For Brown, no matter who’s under center, he still believes he’s in a better situation in Arizona than he was in Baltimore. He also likens McCoy to having another coach on the field.

“Colt is like another coach,” Brown said. “He’s great to have out there.”