Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Returns To Practice | He’s Gone From Franchise QB To Potential Trade Bait In The Caleb Williams Sweepstakes

For the past 310 days Kyler Murray has been rehabbing a torn ACL. On Wednesday the Arizona Cardinals star quarterback was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, opening up a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster.

Sitting at 1-5 and in a rebuilding year, one has to wonder if the team will allow the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner to play this season as they figure out how they want to proceed with his return.

At the moment Murray’s future with the franchise seems to be up in the air, even after he signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the team in July 2022. That’s in large part due to the new regime taking the reins of the franchise.

Do Cardinals Want Caleb Williams?

Neither the general manager nor head coach have any ties to Murray, who isn’t their guy. So, in essence, they could be looking to part ways with Murray and draft one of the talented signal-callers (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Bo Nix) expected to be available in the 2024 NFL draft.



Jonathan Gannon Excited?

Upon receiving medical clearance to return to the practice field, Murray let first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon know.

The former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator responded with, “Great, see you there.”

While Gannon seemed happy to see Murray cleared, it’s still a process before he actually sees the field.

“Obviously he’s our franchise quarterback, so I was happy about it,” Gannon said.

Gannon also mentioned that Murray’s return to the field would be an “organizational decision,” and while they’ll include Murray’s input, the process is definitely in the “day by day” stage.





Gannon Eager To Get A Look At Murray

With Murray being out since last year, Gannon and the new coaching staff haven’t had a chance to see what Murray can do in the new offense. But that doesn’t mean the team isn’t anticipating his return, especially Gannon.

“I know the work that he’s put in, the people that have helped him get to this point — you can’t praise enough the whole medical staff, all that — the performance staff, the doctors, all that stuff,” Gannon said. “But he hasn’t taken a snap in this offense either. “So, we got to see him do a lot of things. But I know he’s excited to get out there and start playing some football.”

That last statement by Gannon says a lot and lets you know they’re going to take their time in putting Murray out there, if they do at all. That makes it even more likely they may move on from Murray at season’s end.