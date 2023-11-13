Top Five Black QBs Following Week 10 | Dak Prescott Was Money, Kyler Murray Has Triumphant Return To Field

In week 10 of the NFL season the melanated signal-callers balled out. But these were the best of the best from Sunday’s action.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

The oft-scrutinized Prescott has really been playing well as of late. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs star has thrown 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions in his past three games, including Sunday’s huge 404-yard and four-touchdown day in a 49-10 blowout win over their NFC East division rival New York Giants. Prescott was sharp and in complete control.

Prescott and top receiver CeeDee Lamb have been in unison as of late, as Lamb became the first wide receiver in league history with at least 10 receptions and 150-yards in three consecutive games. It was also Prescott’s tenth career 400-yard game.





Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

The diminutive dynamo returned to action for the first time since tearing his ACL last December.



Murray, returned to a 1-8 team that’s preparing for next year, but that didn’t stop the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick from leading his team to a last-second, 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Murray’s numbers don’t jump off the screen (19-for-32 for 249 yards and one interception), but he was once again up to his late-game heroics.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Each week the 2023 No. 2 overall pick has been showing signs that he’s the real deal. With the Offensive Rookie of the Year award his to lose, Stroud is now making a case to garner some serious MVP consideration.



In the now-5-4 Texans’ huge 30-27 road win at the Cincinnati Bengals, the former Ohio State star out-dueled another former Buckeyes quarterback (Joe Burrow).

One week after a passing for an NFL-rookie record 470 yards and five touchdowns, Stroud went out and passed for 356 yards, one touchdown and one interception. For the season Stroud has an incredible 2,626 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. That’s now back-to-back walk-off wins for Stroud and the Texans.

Stroud told reporters this about the last drive with the game tied.

“Everything was in our favor going into that last drive.”

Josh Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings

For the second consecutive week Dobbs used his arm and legs to lead the Vikes to their fifth consecutive win. Once (1-4) the Norsemen have gotten to (6-4) and with Dobbs under center for the remainder of the season, Minnesota looks like they could once again crash the postseason party.

In the team’s 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints, the former Tennessee Volunteers star made big plays with his arm and legs as he put his dual-threat ability on full display. He passed for 268 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 44 yards on eight attempts.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell raved about Dobbs in his postgame interview.

“Josh in two starts has shown us what mobility, in addition to what we do offensively, can do for us in this rough time where we’re trying to overcome the loss of Kirk.”

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

The Geno Smith redemption story continues to add layers to it. One season after winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Smith has hit the road running for the Hawks again. The strong-armed gunslinger had his best game of the season in the team’s 29-26 walk-off win over the Washington Commanders.

Smith went 31 of 47 for 369 yards and two touchdowns, and while he only rushed once for 13 yards, it was for a huge first down to keep a scoring drive alive.