“Especially The Change Upstairs And The Organization” | Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Takes Subtle Jab At Former Regime While Praising New Hires

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray is recovering from a torn ACL that will likely sideline him for a good portion of the 2023 season.



As the former Heisman Trophy winner rehabs, his journey back to the field is being documented on the “Cardinals Flight Plan” series.

It’s year five for Murray, and from the sounds of it he’s excited because of the moves ownership made with new head coach and general manager hires.

It’s no secret that Murray and former head coach Kliff Kingsbury rarely saw eye to eye, and from the sound of things Murray wasn’t all that enthused about former GM Steve Keim.



With both now gone, Murray had this to say.



“As far as the chip on my shoulder and what type of energy I’m coming in with this season, I feel free in a sense, especially with the change upstairs and the organization,” Murray said. “I feel like they’ve done a great job since they came in. Holding people accountable, the leadership. … The way we’re going, I feel like personally, the sky’s the limit.





“It’s pretty different for me, but it’s been seamless,” the QB added. “Me and Jonathan Gannon hit it off. He sees things the way I see things. He can relate to the guys and he genuinely feels like he believes in the guys and trying to get them better, me better. I feel like you’ll run through a wall for that type of guy and that’s the type of energy that he brings.”

Kyler Murray talks about the new coaching staff, front office, and how he’s able to learn the new offense on the Cardinals new Flight Plan episode.



Personally I feel Kyler now is more open and relaxed with the team. You see him more active in social… pic.twitter.com/imFFSi2lkt — Cardinals Update (@updatecardinals) July 14, 2023

Murray Bumped Heads Often With Kingsbury

From the team’s 34-11 blowout playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to end their 2021-22 season, to struggling last season to a 4-13 record, things in the Valley of the Sun, weren’t pretty, and it showed in the relationship between Murray and Kingsbury.

That strife was compounded by Murray’s torn ACL, which for all intents and purposes was the end of the road for Kingsbury as the head coach.

But it wasn’t all on Kingsbury though, as Murray needed to mature, and just maybe this down time has done wonders for him in that department. While he sounds like he’s matured, only time will tell with the talented but mercurial Murray.

There’s another “Quarterback” Netflix show: It involves the newest episode of “Flight Plan: Load1ng”, where @AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray goes into detail about his season-ending injury and his plans for the future.



Watch here: https://t.co/nf85LivdW9 pic.twitter.com/iTLP1sp0Jn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2023

Murray Will Lead Rebuild In Arizona

With wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins being signing with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, plus future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt retiring, the Cardinals are entering a rebuild.



Will Cardinals Trade Kyler Murray?

And with rumors swirling of the team possibly looking to trade Murray once he’s healed from the ACL, the organization publicly reaffirmed Murray’s standing as their franchise quarterback.

Another reason why trading him isn’t a real possibility is the massive $46 million payday he’s due after 2023, and another $29.9 million in compensation for 2025, which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year. That’s $75.9 million in dead money if they move on from Murray.



In other words, he’s here for awhile so expect to suffer through another dismal season with him on the sidelines and then more optimism in 2024-25 season. Either way he’s getting paid.