“Kyler, Resist The Temptation, My Man” | Gamer Kyler Murray Makes Season Debut Two Days After Call Of Duty Release

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray is set to make his season debut on Sunday afternoon. Murray, has been out since tearing his ACL last December versus the New England Patriots. The diminutive dynamo will see his first action in first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing’s offense.

With the team 1-8 and already pretty much preparing for next season, it’s likely this time will be used to evaluate Murray going forward to see if the team wants to possibly draft one of the young QBs in the 2024 NFL draft.

During Friday’s episode of “Speak” on FS1, analyst Chris Broussard had a little fun at Murray’s expense after fellow analyst Nick Wright mentioned that Call of Duty had recently released a new version of its popular video game. This is significant because of Murray’s perceived love for the game, the time he spends playing it, and his lack of film study in preparation for NFL games.





Broussard Pokes Fun At Murray’s Well-Known Lack Of Film Study

“Hopefully, you’ve been watching film, hopefully, you’ve been watching the tape, all of that, and Kyler, I look at you as a guy that’s made two Pro Bowls in, what, four years?” Broussard began. “I look at you as a guy that led the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time in five years.” “Kyler, resist the temptation, my man,” Broussard joked.

It’s a known fact that when Murray signed his five-year, $230.5 million extension in July 2022, there was clause that Murray had to spend a certain amount of hours watching film, and less time on Call of Duty. After it was revealed, the clause was quickly removed following widespread backlash.





Murray Isn’t This Regime’s QB

As Murray prepares to take the field under the general manager Monti Ossenfort and aforementioned Gannon regime, remember, he isn’t their QB. Murray was drafted and signed his extension under the previous regime of Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury.

That means these last eight games are sort of an audition for Murray and the Cards. They’ll likely use this time to see if he’s truly their guy going forward, or if they’ll need a reset at the position.