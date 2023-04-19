DeAndre Hopkins Shades Patriots, Would Welcome Trade To Bills Or Chiefs | Mac Jones And Bill O’Brien Don’t Seem To Be D-Hop’s Idea Of A Good Time

The Arizona Cardinals and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are at a crossroads as the franchise tries to decide what to do with their top offensive weapon.

With quarterback Kyler Murray recovering from a torn ACL, the Cardinals are pretty much in rebuild mode, and the belief is they’ll trade D-Hop. But as of now there hasn’t been much movement with trading Hopkins for some quality assets to assist in the Cardinals rebuild.

Where Is D-Hop Going ?

Teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have all been linked to Hopkins, but no team has been mentioned more than the receiver-needy New England Patriots.

Based on Hopkins’ reaction during an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast, Hopkins was asked to let his body language dictate how he’d feel being traded to a specific team. While he seemed intrigued with the possibility of joining the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs or Buffalo Bills, that changed dramatically when he was asked about joining the Patriots.

Hopkins response’ using body language was very resounding.

DeAndre Hopkins knows how to use his body language to make a statement about where he may wanna head next 👀👀 @ATCoveredPod pic.twitter.com/wExi14e28M — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 16, 2023

Kay Adams Wants To Know Is It Because Of Mac Jones?

During her morning show “Up and Adams,” NFL analyst Kay Adams asked why Hopkins was so against coming to Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“What do you mean, no?” Adams said. “You’ve been tied to them strongly since this trade. When was it first to surface? … Do you not have a great relationship with Bill O’Brien? Is it … because, you know, Mac Jones is your quarterback, or is it something else entirely? It’s a significant development though, because the Pats were the odds-on favorite to land this guy next.”

Adams basically answered her own question with the O’Brien remarks. She knows things didn’t end on the best of terms prior to him trading D-Hop to the Cardinals.

But to ask is it Mac Jones is a whole different spin. While it may not be because of Jones first, he definitely plays a role, because he’d rather play with Mahomes or Allen, and who wouldn’t if given a choice.

Hopkins Says He Isn’t Looking For A Raise

Despite rumors, D-Hop says he’s not looking to get more money, but instead wants to go somewhere he can play for a Super Bowl. That means New England is out of the equation on that premise alone.

K.C. just won its second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons, and the Bills have been close the last couple years. Not to mention the two signal-callers are widely considered the game’s top two or three, while Mac Jones has regressed a bit since his rookie season, where he led all rookie QBs in touchdown passes.

Whoever lands Hopkins will be getting an All-Pro-caliber pass catcher who’s still capable of making a huge impact on any team.

More news from our partners:

Jalen Hurts Becomes Highest-Paid Player In NFL History | What Business Lessons Can Lamar Jackson Learn From This Situation? – The Shadow League

Report: Lil’ Kim’s Years Long IRS Battle Nears End. Brooklyn Rapper On Track To Reportedly Settle $1 Million Tax Debt (finurah.com)

‘Haven’t Even Been Out of the House Since Then’: L.A. College Students Allege They Were Racially Profiled After One Was Wrongfully Arrested, Accused of Hit-and-Run While Walking to Store (atlantablackstar.com)