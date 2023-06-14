DeAndre Hopkins Could Be Key Piece To Continuing Patrick Mahomes Dynasty | Kansas City Chiefs Are Staying Focused On Exciting, Next Wave Of Young Receivers

The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off a Super Bowl win that most didn’t believe was possible once the team traded star wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in March 2022 and it appears that they are re-stocked offensively and ready to make another run.

When Hill bounced to Miami for the bag, it was supposed to be the back-breaking blow that ended the franchise’s dynastic run to Super Bowls.

Well obviously, head coach Andy Reid and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes weren’t buying in.

In fact, Mahomes had his best season as a quarterback based on metrics, and while the big plays didn’t come as often, Mahomes grew as a signal-caller, becoming more patient and taking what the defenses gave him and enters next season as the reigning MVP and Super Bowl MVP.

What’s even more impressive is the receiver group Mahomes accomplished that with. Taking All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce’s otherworldly stats (110 receptions, 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns) and leading wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s (78 receptions, 933 yards and three touchdowns) out of the equation, the other pass-catchers weren’t overly impressive.

The group combined for 247 receptions, 2,920 yards and 26 touchdowns. With Smith-Schuster leaving for the New England Patriots via free agency, the question once again is who’ll step up and keep the Chiefs train going.

Will it be DeAndre Hopkins via free agency or one of the young talented pass-catchers?

Chiefs Won’t Overpay For D-Hop

Despite oddsmakers and analysts feeling like Hopkins could be the missing piece to another Super Bowl run, K.C. isn’t gonna overpay for the former All-Pro.

According to reports, the Chiefs and Hopkins were close to a deal, but when the Baltimore Ravens gave Odell Beckham Jr. $15 million guaranteed and as much as $18 million with incentives, that deal fell through.

K.C. instead opted to spend that money on former Tampa Bay Buccaneers swing tackle Donovan Smith, adding more depth to their offensive line.

A look at some of the Chiefs wide receivers, including Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. pic.twitter.com/miipqmxC3c — Darren Smith (@DarrenSmithWHB) June 8, 2023

Chiefs Believe In Young Wide Receivers

Ending negotiations with Hopkins also was a direct signal that the franchise believes in its young receivers, mainly former New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney and last year’s second-round pick Skyy Moore, who both scored touchdowns in KC’s 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach even indicated last month that they believe Toney can be their No. 1 wide receiver.

“He’s predominantly been a guy that is a slot receiver, returner, runner — a gadget guy, if you will — but I don’t know if there’s a limit because he has a vertical game,” Veach said. “I don’t know it his collegiate team at Florida was one that vertically pushed the ball down the field, and his time early on in New York, I don’t know if they were a team really vertically pushed the ball down the field.”

Despite Toney’s injury history and lack of experience, having played in just 12 games with the Giants before arriving midseason last year, they believe in his ability.

Can he be the guy? Veach was asked.

“It’s a fair question to ask. Has he ever played with a quarterback that likes to push the ball down the field? We have a lot of high hopes for him,” Veach said. “He was a first-round pick for a reason. There’s a reason why we traded for him and we felt like he was first-round talent.”

Toney reportedly has looked good in OTAs, a good sign for the Chiefs.

Moore Ready For Bigger Role

Opposite of Toney will likely be Moore, who showed flashes last season, but struggled to adjust to the NFL game. Never easy for rookies, but even tougher when coming to a team that’s championship ready. The level of difficulty for these talented pups won’t change in 2023, but both have been showing signs that they’re ready to ascend.

Andy Reid: Skyy Moore looks like he's on the same page as Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/cMiWBOBJrh — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 8, 2023

Just this past week Reid praised the former Western Michigan Broncos star for his being ready and really connecting with Mahomes.

“Skyy has worked real hard this offseason. He looks like he’s on the same page with Patrick Mahomes,” Reid said in his press conference. “In these camps, he’s doing a real nice job. Let’s keep on advancing as we go — and he’ll do that because he’s wired right to do that.”

Chiefs also selected the supremely talented Rashee Rice from SMU in the 2023 NFL Draft and he’s got all the tools to help right away.

All of these factors and an influx of young, promising receivers makes adding D-Hop a luxury at the right price, not a necessity.