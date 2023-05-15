“That’s A Living Testimony For Me” | Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Adds Master’s Degree To His Glowing Professional And Personal Résumé

It’s been an unbelievable ride for Philadelphia Eagles franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts. The former Oklahoma Sooners and Alabama Crimson Tide passer just finished second in NFL MVP voting and led his team to the Super Bowl, coming up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. For his special season Hurts signed a lucrative multi-year extension with the Eagles, which at the time made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Although the dynamic dual threat has since been overtaken by Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson, Hurts is still adding accolades to his steadily growing professional and personal résumé.

Over the weekend the 2020 Heisman runner-up graduated from Oklahoma University with a master’s degree in human relations. Not only is Hurts one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, he is also continuing to add more substance to his off-the-field life.

Jalen Hurts received an ovation after earning his master’s degree in Human Relations 👏🎓



(🎥 @DrDavidSurratt, @UofOklahoma) pic.twitter.com/zfhpuqDnpA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2023

Hurts Credits Mom With Setting The Example

While at Alabama Hurts earned his bachelor’s degree in communication and information services in just three years in Tuscaloosa. The minute he left Alabama, landing at Oklahoma, he began working on his master’s degree immediately.

Hurts credits his mom, a special education teacher when he was growing up, for setting the example for him to follow as it pertains to higher education.

In an interview with Essence in April, Hurts elaborated a bit on his mom and her influence.

“She went back to school, and she got her master’s to become a counselor. That’s a living testimony for me.”

𝗦𝗼𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲



Congratulations to @JalenHurts on completing his Master’s degree from OU! 🎓#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/c0DVkA8JCh — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 13, 2023

Hurts Got The Bag And Is Ready To Make Another Super Sunday Run

In April, Hurts made history by signing at the time the biggest contract in league history, five-years, $255 million which is $51 million annually. His $179 million in guaranteed money was only topped by Cleveland Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson who’s contract is five-years, $230 million fully guaranteed.

What made Hurts’ deal unique is it was completed Nicole Lynn, who negotiated the groundbreaking contract, marking the largest deal ever finalized by a female agent.

The deal also solidifies Hurts‘ status in the Eagles organization, and it shows their commitment to building their franchise around Hurts for the foreseeable future.

Hurts is looking to get back to the Super Bowl but finish the job this time around.