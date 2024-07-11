Anthony Edwards Proved He’s Team USA Option No. 1: Carmelo Anthony Says Send Curry, Lebron and KD To The Bench

Leading up to this exhibition, Anthony Edwards proclaimed himself as option No. 1 on a Team USA squad littered with living legends. Some people took it as Edwards overstepping his rank and chalked it up to his youthful exuberance.

But clearly the All-Star who elevated into superstardom this past season by leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a deep run to the Western Conference Finals and drawing comparisons to a young MJ, was not talking smack.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards led the way for Team USA, by coming off the bench along with NBA champion Jayson Tatum and pouring in a team-high 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting to pace a balanced attack against Canada in suburban Las Vegas. Stephen Curry added 12 points, and LeBron James filled up the stat sheet with seven points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in the win Wednesday night.

Who Started For Team USA?

Team USA is stacked, and Canada, which lost 86-72 in the exhibition game in front of a T-Mobile Arena record 20,757, might have played them tougher than any team will in the upcoming Olympic Games.

Team USA started their push for a fifth consecutive gold medal with an exhibition game against Canada, a team that has the second-best odds to win the gold medal at +900. Team USA is the overwhelming favorite at -400.



In an interview with Overtime, Carmelo Anthony said he would start a younger lineup comprised of Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker, benching the older legends. (Getty Images/TeamUSA)

Stephen Curry and Devin Booker started in the backcourt, along with Jrue Holiday. LeBron was the forward and Joel Embiid got the nod at center.

Holiday scored 11 points and Anthony Davis finished with 10 for the U.S., which has four more exhibitions before getting to France.

Dillon Brooks Gave The Game Meaning With Trash Talk

The superstars may have to leave their egos at the arena door, but they can definitely bring them onto the court and into press conferences.

NBA player Dillon Brooks, who plays for Canada, is known to be an antagonist trash talker in the NBA. Brooks set the tone for the exhibition and gave it meaning by running his mouth prior to the contest.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, the Houston Rockets swingman was asked about the upcoming matchup against Team USA.

Brooks, who hit the first shot of the game, a short jumper just outside of the paint, responded with some trash talk, saying the U.S. would have to be ready to play defense.

“Yeah, well, they gotta guard,” said Brooks. “They gotta play defense. Every team that has to play against us has to guard us, has to scout against us. We’re just gonna play our game and make adjustments during the game.”

This USA Team features an upgrade in star power than last year’s past. The legendary names all playing together had fans comparing this team to the immortal Dream Team of 1992.

Canada Leads Early And Fades Out Late

Canada, who actually jumped out to an 11-1 lead behind the play of their NBA talent (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, among others), came out and blitzed team USA before Curry got the party started with a three.



it wasn’t until the young bucks entered that Team USA’s defensive pressure really ramped up, leaving some to wonder if Steve Kerr might want to start the game out with the high-energy guys.



Olympics Legend Carmelo Anthony Says Bench Steph Curry, LeBron James and KD

USA Basketball and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony gave a shocking take on who he would start if he was in charge of Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.



In an interview with Overtime, Melo said he would start a younger lineup comprised of Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker. All well under age 30.

Anyhony’s reasoning for this was that such a rotation would allow for established veterans such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry and Jrue Holiday to contribute off the bench, which makes them a stronger team.

Canada held a 21-14 lead into the second quarter before USA started overwhelming them and went on 14–2 run and never relinquished the lead again. Edwards and Tatum led a stifling defense that forced 11 steals and held Canada to a measly 33.8 percent shooting. SGA and Murray shot a combined 5-for-18.

Barrett scored 12 points for Canada, and SGA and Dillon Brooks each had 10. Canada’s NBA guys gave it their best shot in front of President Barack Obama and dozens of USA Basketball dignitaries in town for the federation’s 50th anniversary celebration.

So many legends were present, from Jerry Colangelo, Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony to Dawn Staley, Lisa Leslie, Teresa Edwards, Swin Cash, Lindsay Whalen and many more.

Team USA Too Talented

Team USA just had too many weapons; Edwards was draining jumpers and blocking shots, Tatum was shaking and baking and making buckets.

Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Davis were dishing dimes. Steph is always good for a backbreaking three.

Just too much firepower. Embiid was hitting from the top of the key and Bron got into the action making defensive plays, running the floor and power slamming. Jrue Holiday got hsi when he was on the floor.

Hate to say it but Tatum is filthy.pic.twitter.com/ox8a0pyU0H — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) July 11, 2024

USA opened up a 50-37 lead by the third quarter, but Canada hung in and cut the lead to 60-54 with under two minutes left, but Team USA went on another blitz led by Davis, Tatum and LeBron and Antman’s dagger three at the end of the third quarter, put the game out of reach at 69-54.

The only aspect of the game that they must improve on is the defensive effort from the OGs in the first unit, and LeBron spoke to that after the game.

“We know we are a lot better, so we have only been together for days,” said LeBron, who is getting the rare opportunity to play with a guy who has been his archnemesis in Stephen Curry. “As long as we defend, we are going to give ourselves a chance to win every night.”

“The things we can control are effort, intensity and physicality,” Curry added.

Those are all of the attributes that the 25-and-under crew was providing, along with AD, whose defense is always on 100.

With all due respect to the veterans on this squad, the 2024 Olympics is going to be a young man’s game.