‘The illusion Is OVER’: Marcellus Wiley Domestic Case Dropped As He Celebrates #MenToo Defense Of His Legacy Against Accusations By Estranged Wife

After several months of Marcellus Wiley fighting for his “son’s name” against a series of damaging charges levied by his estranged wife, Annemarie Wiley, the state of Florida decided not to file domestic battery charges against the former NFL player and sportscaster following his July 4, 2026 arrest.

Marcellus Wiley Celebrates Domestic Battery Case Being Dropped

Prosecutors dropped the case after determining the uncorroborated evidence was insufficient to secure a conviction. Wiley took to social media to celebrate his victory and further discredit his estranged wife’s tales of abuse.

“The illusion is OVER. No more BS. No more deception. Just FACTS & EVIDENCE. The State of Florida declined to file charges & Dismissed the Case! “Testimonial Evidence Received is Not Corroborated by any Physical or Other Evidence.” – State of Florida READ THAT AGAIN. If the State found her allegations UNCORROBORATED by any physical or other evidence, and my own daughter says she wasn’t telling the truth, then the question is unavoidable: Why should ANYTHING ELSE she alleges be believed? (It shouldn’t ) Don’t let ONE MONTH of allegations erase 14 YEARS of reality. Welcome to the Real HouseLies of Annemarie. Believe real victims. Protect real victims. But remember: FALSE ALLEGATIONS HAVE REAL VICTIMS TOO. My name and character were attacked publicly. I’ll defend them publicly—with the TRUTH. LIES run sprints. TRUTH runs marathons. #MenToo “

The illusion is OVER. 🎩



No more BS. No more deception. Just FACTS & EVIDENCE.



The State of Florida declined to file charges & Dismissed the Case!



“Testimonial Evidence Received is Not Corroborated by any Physical or Other Evidence.” – State of Florida



READ THAT AGAIN. 🎯… — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) August 10, 2026

Why Didn’t Courts Believe Annemarie Wiley Accusations

Court documents show prosecutors informed the court that they would not pursue the criminal matter involving Wiley and Annemarie Wiley. The filing explains the decision in depth, stating that “testimonial evidence received is not corroborated by any physical or other evidence and is therefore insufficient to obtain a conviction.”

That’s a huge decision for Wiley, who has maintained his innocence and straight up claimed his wife was being vindictive and lying about severe accusations.

The filing focuses on whether prosecutors believed the available evidence could support a criminal conviction. And while Wiley continues to totally discredit his wife’s allegations, the courts didn’t say she lied. Prosecutors say the testimonial evidence was not sufficiently supported by physical or other evidence.

Marcellus Wiley and wife AnneMarie Wiley during happier times. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The situation rose to a criminal level during the July 4 holiday weekend., when Wiley was reportedly arrested after Annmaried reported an alleged domestic battery incident, while the family was staying at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, attending a youth basketball tournament.

According to reports, Annemarie told police that Wiley threatened her life and she wanted him removed from the hotel because she was fearful of him. She also accused him of physically attacking her during an incident the previous morning.

According to the document, Wiley “used one finger to sternly and intentionally poke her in the cheek” while their 7-year-old daughter was present.

As social media went crazy and stories of a series of sexual assault allegations against the former Ivy League and NFL star piled in dating back to college, Wiley stood tall in disputing his estranged wife’s accounts from the beginning.

And he maintains that there had been no physical altercation and that he never placed his hands on Annemarie. Police determined there was probable cause for his arrest based on Annemarie’s written statement, according to the affidavit.

Annemarie Accused Wiley Of List Of Offenses

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member accused her husband of crimes against her dating back to 2012. To this date, none have been substantiated or proven.

Accused by his wife of raping her in 2012 while intoxicated

Making advances towards both of her friends

R-ped her multiple times in January of 2026

Punched her in the face in 2014.

Threw a bottle of Coca Cola at her when she was nine months pregnant.

Told her she was “his property,” among other things.

Wiley is in the clear involving the charge levied against him by his wife. But lurking in the background are the “10-12 potential sexual assault victims from 1994 back when he was at Columbia, 2009 including an ESPN production assistant,” according to reports that his frienemy Emmanuel Acho pointed out in a July video discussing Wiley’s situation with his wife.