‘An Affair With Her Pregnant Friend’s Husband’: Emmanuel Acho Offers Personal Twist On Marcellus Wiley’s House of Horrors and Fans Come For Wife Annemarie

Marcellus Wiley has had much to say on his podcast about past co-workers in the sports media landscape such as Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor. He’s gotten down and dirty and into their private lives, while turning up the heat and stirring the pot when Taylor faced accusations that led to her release from Fox Sports 1 and giving credence to certain rumors of inappropriate behavior swirling around Acho, Taylor, hairdresser Noushin Faraji and an executive.

Wiley almost seemed to bask in the glory of their scandal and suggested these alleged inappropriate relationships between his co-hosts and other influential people at the network in some way led to his demise.

So, now that Wiley is in the middle of a controversial firestorm, with his wife Annemarie, accusing him of some hideous things, including sexual and physical assault and threatening to kill her among other things. And several SA allegations date back to his time as a star football player at Columbia and then his early days with ESPN after a solid NFL career, most with the Chargers.

Emmanuel Acho Goes Deep With Marcellus Wiley vs Annemarie Wiley Divorce Accusations

In a 9 minute and 22 second video posted on his social media accounts, Acho has seized the opportunity to take Wiley to the shed, but in a gentleman-like fashion. He didn’t totally obliterate Wiley — even suggesting that his wife is culpable in this fiasco and has an alternative agenda.

“Emmanuel Acho gets his revenge on Marcellus Wiley for how he covered Acho’s Fox Sports scandal involving Joy Taylor. In the clip, Acho reveals what’s been happening with Wiley and his wife since Wiley’s recent arrest,” the video captions.

Emmanuel Acho gets his revenge on Marcellus Wiley for how he covered Acho’s Fox Sports scandal involving Joy Taylor. In the clip, Acho reveals what’s been happening with Wiley and his wife since Wiley’s recent arrest. pic.twitter.com/mehOVxjsID — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) July 7, 2026

“10-year NFL vet. From Compton to Columbia, the dudes’ story as far as intellect is outstanding,” Acho began his rant.

“What the hell is really going on? I just saw the both of them, dapped up Marcellus. Didn’t speak to the wifey,” Acho said, noting that he has spoken to Wiley at three different events over the past three months where Wiley’s wife was present.

“We are starting to see an avalanche, if you will, from grace,” Acho said.

Then Acho goes over the recent bombshell allegations that have surfaced involving Wiley dating back over 30 years.

“10-12 potential sexual assault victims from 1994 back when he was at Columbia, 2009 including an ESPN production assistant,” he mentioned.

Acho insists that isn’t him trying to “get back” at Wiley for past comments.

“We don’t have as much beef as people think we have, because he’s said stuff about me and I’ve let that joint slide off,” Acho continued. “I’m not here to get my get-back. I’m just here to give y’all some inside information.”

“I only know the character of the individuals as I have interacted with them,” he said.

Acho Gives Detailed Account Of Annemarie Wiley’s Alleged Years Of Abuse

Acho proceeds to run down all of the accusations filed by Riley’s wife, whose claim to fame is her one season on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Accused by his wife of raping her in 2012 white intoxicated

Making advances towards both of her friends

R-ped her multiple times in January of 2026

Punched her in the face in 2014.

Threw a bottle of Coca Cola at her when she was nine months pregnant.

Told her she was “his property” among other things.

Acho says Annemarie claimed she feared for her life, and in this latest incident she calls the cops while at a baseball tournament in Orlando, Florida, saying Wiley poked her in the face the previos day. Acho says the cops asked her 7-year-old daughter if she saw anything happen and she denied that she did. The cops took him anyway.

Acho continues to throw subtle shots at Annemarie’s character and intentions throughout his diatribe, at one point insinuating that Wiley’s wife (who the former NFL player accused of sleeping with her “pregnant friend’s husband”) was cozying it up with some rich Nigerian man during a documented hunt to find her biological parents.

Marcellus Wiley Denies Accusations

In a Tweet shared on Tuesday, July 7, Wiley denied Annemarie’s allegations and said he intends to battle them through the legal process, while accusing her of misconduct during their marriage.

“I love my children with everything I am. My highest priority has always been protecting them and preserving the relationship they have with both of their parents,” Marcellus began. “Because of the public allegations made against me by Annemarie, I have been forced to respond with evidence rather than emotion. More importantly, I owe it to my children to truthfully document what they and I have endured.”

Marcellus said he has “compiled videos, photographs, text messages, emails, and other evidence” that he claims contradict Annemarie’s allegations.

Divorce Response:



I love my children with everything I am. My highest priority has always been protecting them and preserving the relationship they have with both of their parents. Because of the public allegations made against me by Annemarie, I have been forced to respond with… — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) July 7, 2026

Fans React To Acho’s Breakdown of Marcellus Wiley Divorce Situation From Personal View

Social media users wasted no time calling out Annemarie, who says in divorce filings that she was sexually assaulted by Wiley in 2012 but then still married him in June of 2014.

“I don’t see him really come at cell. What I do see is a woman who is money hungry and wanted a career in reality tv. It failed so now look what’s happening lol. Bro a dude “graped” you and you marry him two years later ?” one befuddled fan commented. “FYI Acho isn’t getting revenge in any way in this video he is simply giving some color on the individuals he has come to known,” another fan mentioned. “I don’t like any this. But……Marcellus is always talking about other people’s situations, so it’s fair game,” one netizen added. “This is why you don’t believe all women and never paint with a broad brush. If r–pe is as bad as the #metoo women said it is, why did she marry Marcellus Wiley two years after the rape allegation? She’s Nigerian so obviously there is a genetic predisposition to scamming,” another user commented.

Did Emmanuel Acho Cross The Line?

Others were disgusted with Acho’s gossip train. They felt that he has crossed the line and is getting too personal. Known for his sports commentary, Acho definitely seems to be enjoying the discussions surrounding Wiley’s domestic drama and emerging details about his accusers.

“It’s amazing how much zeal people have when kicking a person down, damn.” one user commented. “This mutha f-ck-s a clown fr ion understand black men attacking black men when they’re down we literally give the others reasoning to say the sht they say and down us because of sh*t like this it’s weird acho was a nobody idk who gives bro the audacity to comment,” another frustrated fan commented under the video.

This is sports soap opera talk at its best. When you discuss a person’s personal business and air it out to the public there’s no limits to how messy it can get. Wendy Williams is somewhere smiling right now.