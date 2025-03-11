“Men Don’t Cheat On Their Barber, Why…Cheat On Me?”: Amber Rose Reveals Why She’s Unmarried With Children and Why Women Like Her Are The “Loneliest”  

Amber Rose’s sit down with Shannon Sharpe has been dissected, analyzed, praised, and criticized, but people are watching and reacting. Whether you think the woman who rose to prominence by having relationships with Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa, has earned her place to give opinions on people and relationships and events within the culture, Uncle Shay Shay asked for it, so she delivered.



RELATED: Wiz Khalifa Told Shannon Sharpe, ‘Don’t Be Pumping Amber’s Head Up’ When Rapper Ma$e Said Amber Rose Is The Key To Becoming A Hip-Hop Legend

Amber Rose Doesn’t Understand Why Men Cheat On Women But Not Barbers

Among the many topics that were discussed, Shannon seemed to get a kick out of Amber’s reaction to his question, “Why do men cheat?

“Men don’t cheat on their barber, why do they cheat on me?” Amber replied, which seemed to surprise the “Club Shay Shay” and “First Take” host.

“Damn, I ain’t look at it like that. Damn. Yall heard that?” Sharpe asked with bulging eyes. “You don’t go to a barber, he been cutting your hair for 10 years, and all of a sudden step out on him and let somebody else cut it.”

“They don’t do that,” Amber followed up. “Why are you cheating on me? For what? Why do I have to tolerate that?”

“Why do you think people cheat?”



Amber Rose: pic.twitter.com/QM3VZF4rGF — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) March 11, 2025

Shannon Sharpe Asks Amber Rose Why People Cheat In Relationships

Shannon then asked Amber, “Why do you think people cheat?”

“They’re insecure,” she explained. “If you cheat, you’re insecure because all you have to do is say I care about you but I’m not happy, so I want to go over here and try this. It’s really not that hard, yeah you might shatter someone’s heart but at least you’re being honest. So, when you cheat, you’re trying to find validation somewhere else because you can’t face what you got going on in your life. Just be honest.”

Sharpe followed up by asking Rose if full transparency is a big thing for her in a relationship.

“It’s the only thing,” she replied. “If you betray me I will never talk to you ever again.”

Amber Rose Says She Is Not Married At 41 Because Men Are Scared Of Her

“Have you ever cheated?” Shannon asked.

“Never. Not on any boyfriend I’ve ever had in my life. I’ve never cheated,” Rose insisted, which prompted Shannon to ask her why she isn’t married then with kids and a whole family life.

To which Rose replied, because “men are terrified of me. I don’t know. I think they are intimidated by my persona but if you get to know me as a person, you’ll say she is cool as hell. I’m really just a South Philly girl.”

While some people probably felt she was acting obnoxious and showing her ego, Sharpe understood exactly what the modelesque beauty meant.

“You’re nothing what I thought you would be,” Sharpe replied “So I can see why men who see you would be very intimidated by you.”

RELATED: “Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert Was Never On My Bingo Card”: NBA Star and Slutwalk Organizer Seen Cozied Up On Miami Beach

“Girls like me are probably the loneliest for sure,” said Rose, who also didn’t want the listening audience to get it twisted about her. She’s not a passive princess.

“I’m a real South Philly bitch. I’ll pull up. I’ll pull up. I’ll bust out the windows,” Rose revealed.

Shannon was clearly flabbergasted and tickled by Amber’s stories and her persona. Another “Club Shay Shay” masterpiece in the books.