“I’ve Been To Every Puffy Party Since 2009:” Amber Rose Dismisses Claims Of Diddy Freak Off Parties On Club Shay Shay Because ‘Why I Didn’t Get The Invite?”

Amber Rose took her turn on the hot seat with Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. The model and influencer with a dating profile that includes Kanye West and Whiz Khalifa, is the latest celebrity to sit down on Shannon’s coach and spill the beans.

As a consistent presence in hip-hop culture, connected by life experience and love to several influential music figures and celebrities of this generation, Rose says she has attended almost every exclusive P. Diddy party that was thrown.



Amber Rose says she has attended every Diddy party known to man and has never experienced any alleged freak off activity. (Screenshot/Uncle Shay Shay)

Amber Rose Has Been Going To P. Diddy Parties Since 2009

The kind of access to celebrity life that Rose has had for more than a decade makes her perspective one that everyone is eager to hear.

‘I’ve been to probably everyone. I been to every Puffy party and every White Party since 2009,” Rose confirmed.

Shannon couldn’t help but respond, “You just go in the right room, not the wrong room.”

To which Rose explained that she has no knowledge of any of those parties ever taking place.

“I don’t think there’s rooms,” Rose said. “I’m gonna be honest and very transparent on the show. If these freak offs are happening it’s on a completely different day, then the actual Puff parties. It’s not that day. Every time I was there, Puff was there the whole time. He’s got the Cîroc. He’s on the DJ Booth. He’s the host of the party. I will say that.”

Amber Rose and Ray J Have Never Been Invited To Alleged P. Diddy Freak Offs

“I had this conversation with Ray J. He’s one of my best friends,” Rose divulged, before continuing with Shannon at the edge of his seat.

“I said Ray did they ever invite you to a freak off because they never invited me, and I done been at these parties,” Rose explained. “I just feel like, Why I don’t get the invite?”

“Because they know you don’t get down like that,” Sharpe replied

“But you would think maybe an assistant would come up and be like “Hey you like girls” (or something like that).

Amber Rose Can’t Confirm Alleged Diddy Freak Off Parties & Drug Use

Rose says she discussed this with Ray J and he confirms that he was never approached to participate in any freak offs. Ray J is known to have a healthy sexual appetite as well as a solid relationship with Diddy prior to the recent Halloween confrontation between him and Diddy’s sons.

Rose continued: “I done been to the party. The after party. The after after party. I never seen none of that stuff, but that’s not to say that it doesn’t happen or to invalidate people, but I do think it’s a different day that I’m just not invited too.”

Are Black Male Celebrities Under Attack?

Sharpe then asks Rose if she thinks the P. Diddy situation (and he also mentioned Russell Simmons’ situation) is a ploy to take down prominent, high-powered Black men.

“I don’t know it really depends on the evidence, right? Because they did say there were drugs in the babu oil,” Rose said.

“Is that true? You think Puff had a 1000 bottles of baby oil?” Shannon asked while chuckling.

“I don’t know,” Rose replied, because like you said, the internet is fake. You just don’t know but if that is in fact true then that’s a problem. One thing I do know about Puff is that he’s an abuser. He did abuse Cassie we all saw the video. It is not Ok. But as far as the freak offs. I don’t know about that.”

Sharpe asked Amber Rose about the extent of her relationship with Diddy over the years,

“Were you cool. Did you talk? Did you know him?” Sharpe asked Rose.

“I would say that we didn’t talk on the phone and didn’t hang out, but I was always invited to the parties. That was the extent of our friendship,” she said.

Never a dull moment on ‘Club Shay Shay’ and we are still waiting on people who actually participated or attended in those alleged P Diddy freak offs coming forward to confirm any facts publicly.