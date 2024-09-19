“Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert Was Never On My Bingo Card”: NBA Star and Slutwalk Organizer Seen Cozied Up On Miami Beach

Amber Rose is back in the game. After being seen leaving a party with Texans star quarterback CJ Stroud last season, Rose caught some backlash from fans who didn’t want the notorious groupie and organizer of the celebratory Amber Rose SlutWalk in Los Angeles, a protest event that aims to raise awareness around gender inequality, to influence the future star in any way.

She’s been pretty quiet publicly when it comes to dating high celebrity men the last year or so until recently.

Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose Spotted Together At A Miami Beach

NBA champ Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose stripped down to their swimsuits and enjoyed a day in the Miami heat, although it’s being reported that the date was platonic.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard who was married and has two daughters with singer and dancer Teyana Taylor before divorcing, was spotted with the model/influencer lounging on some beach chairs on Wednesday and smoking it up as they spoke near the water.

Now it’s possible that the two are just friends, but knowing the history of both, it’s highly unlikely. Still, them being together is not something most even knew was possible.

“Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert was never on my bingo card,” wrote one X user.

Rose rocked a black halterneck suit for the occasion and according to TMZ, Shump sported some light-colored trunks.

Reports say Rose is denying that the two are dating.

Iman Shumpert and Amber Rose Became Friends On BET’s “College Hill” In 2022

Shump and Rose aren’t strangers. They were both on BET’s “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” back in 2022 and allegedly they remained friends after the show.

With both being single there’s nothing controversial or salacious about their rendezvous by the water.

Amber Rose Has New Man In Her Life: Donald Trump

They are both celebrities known to have huge appetites when it comes to expressing their sexuality, but reports say as far as Rose is concerned the No. 1 man in her life currently is former president Donald Trump, whom she vigorously campaigned for at the Republican National Convention in July.

Shump’s relationship with Taylor had its ups and downs, but he is free to do as he pleases now. Of course, social media went crazy and assumed the two were seeing each other after being spotted on the beach, but some X users came to their defense.

“Being a celebrity is really tough; you really can’t help your cousin with some groceries. They killing Iman Shumpert like they saw him kissing amber rose lol…They at a public beach and they know each other…Bruh can’t can’t get benefit of the doubt?” one X user asked.

Being a celebrity is really tough, you really can’t help your cousin with some groceries 😂😂 They killing Iman Shumpert like they saw him kissing amber rose lol…They at a public beach and they know each other…Bruh can’t can’t get benefit of the doubt? — KERRIE 🇰🇪🏁🐍 (@KdubSoSolid) September 19, 2024

We also know that both could use a kickstart or career re-energizer. so this could be a publicity stunt. Shumpert found some acting success on the hit series “The Chi.”

Former College Hill castmates, Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert, spotted in Miami (via:@TheShadeRoom) pic.twitter.com/98TqDO75mM — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 19, 2024

Just the two being together stirs up the social media mosh pit and gives them at least 24 hours in the spotlight.