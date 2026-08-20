‘Take Her To Jail Then Charge Her Parents!’: White Teen Girl Charged After Storming Field, Tackling Black Middle School Player During Football Game

Middle school games don’t usually bring this kind of excitement or crowd participation. But what occurred in a game in Tennessee between South Middle School and Cornersville Middle School is a memory for the ages.

In the spirit of former Ohio State coaching legend Woody Hayes, who famously punched Clemson opposing linebacker Charlie Bauman in the throat during the Gator Bowl on December 29, 1978, a 16-year-old Middle Tennessee girl is facing charges after authorities said she ran onto the field and straight tackled a middle school football player during a game on Tuesday night, according to WSMV4.

A 16-year-old Tennessee girl has been charged with assault after allegedly running onto the field during a middle school football game and tackling a player following a scuffle pic.twitter.com/wFGuEUpG5X — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) August 19, 2026

Video supports the story, as you can see several of the players standing around after a play, when someone charges on the field at full speed and obliterates one of the players on the field. The game between South Middle School and Cornersville Middle School was being played at Franklin County High School, where South Middle played its home games.

Why Did 16-Year-Old Girl Run On Field & Tackle Middle School Player?

According to authorities, South scored a touchdown and an extra point around 8 p.m. when a mini-scuffle broke out between two players at the end of the play.

Video of the game also shows two referees throwing flags for the scuffle in the end zone while the players start to walk back toward their huddles, which is when the 16-year-old girl jumps the fence, runs onto the field and tackles the South Middle player who was involved in the scuffle.

Investigators reveal that the girl didn’t stop at one hit. She hit the already dazed player a second time and taunted him until coaches finally came over and did something.

Everybody looked pretty much shocked and the coaches were livid and had to be held back. Reports say the teen didn’t get far. She was met by school resource officers as she slowly walked off the field towards the Cornersville Middle sideline. At that point, South was up 35-0 and officials decided to call the game.

So in a way, maybe it was mission accomplished. The player that was tackled doesn’t appear to be seriously injured and the massacre on the field ended. Nothing good usually comes from blowout games of that nature. Emotions run high and if the opposing side thinks the other team is rubbing it in, fans can get involved.

Teen Charged With Assault, Lifetime Trespass Ban

Ultimately, the teen, who came to the game with her parents, according to police, was allowed to go home. But The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office charged the teen with assault and disorderly conduct on Wednesday morning.

In addition, she has a lifetime trespass ban from all district properties and The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association announced a one-year ban from all Cornersville Middle School athletic events.

South Middle Principal Dr. Brewer praised school staff, coaches and resource officers for their response and helping to ensure noone was injured.

Marshall County Director of Schools Justin Perry said the district is cooperating with TSSAA and local law enforcement. Perry confirmed the 16-year-old is a Marshall County student but student privacy laws don’t allow much room to comment at this time.

“We are deeply disappointed by the incident and remain committed to player, staff, and fan safety and a high level of sportsmanship,” Perry said in a statement

Social Media Reacts To Video Of Girl Tackling

Fans were shocked the girl wasn’t immediately arrested or anything, as she casually walked back to the sideline.

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“Take her ass to jail and then go charge her parents! Had they taught this child just the basic rules of life she wouldn’t be acting like an animal! It’s hard to blame a child who’s never been taught right from wrong!,” one user commented after viewing the video on X.

“Wait a minute! She was allowed to just walk off after assaulting a player on the field? They need to press charges,” one fan said.

“Yt privilege,” another fan commented in response to the casual manner in which the perpetrator was allowed to leave the field.

“If that was one of us SWAT would have been called. She was released to her parents!,” one Black fan complained.

“Where is the momma, cuzz???!!!,” one netizen quipped.

“Another example of how adults ruin youth sports,” another tweeted.

“Somebody should’ve taken their helmet off and wopped her across the face,” one netizen commented.

On the flip side, there were some fans who got a kick out of seeing a girl express so much aggression in defense of her brother.

“She got that DAWG in her!,” one fan commented.

“This kid’s going places. Could be the NFL. Could be juvey. But either way, she’s going places,” one online user joked.

“A lifetime ban for a 16 year old is a bit extreme,” an X user sympathized.

One fan claimed to have the inside scoop, and it’s as insane as it looks.

“This is in my town! From what ive heard the girls brother was getting into a fight or something witn an opposing player and she didnt like it and went full waterboy on him.”

The race element was definitely brought up in conversations concerning how the situation was initially handled, but the young lady is facing criminal charges and is banned from several local venues, so she’s already suffering the consequences of her actions.