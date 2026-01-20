‘Great Way To Honor MLK By This Group Of People’: 100-Person Brawl At Flag Football Youth Tournament Broken Up By 70 Police Incites Harsh Social Media Response

Brawls at youth sporting events between parents and players and officials are increasingly becoming an epidemic. In the latest youth sports disaster multiple police agencies in Arizona responded to a wild physical confrontation that involved a reported 100 people at a youth sports jamboree on Sunday, according to authorities.

RELATED: ‘That’s Not a True Little League Program’: Parents Brawl In Parking Lot of Little League Softball World Series as Tulsa National Is Embroiled In Serious Player Eligibility Scandal

The altercation occurred at a flag football game at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa around 1 p.m. Sunday. A brawl ensued between about 10 players, according to a statement from the Mesa Police Department.

70 Arizona police were called to break up a 100-person brawl at a youth flag football complex on MLK Day. (Screenshot/ Arizona Athletic Grounds).

Took 70 Police Officers To Handle 100-Person Brawl At Youth Sporting Event

According to the Mesa Police Department statement, 70 officers responded to the scene, including 37 officers from the Mesa Police Department, 22 officers from the Gilbert Police Department, eight officers from the Queen Creek Police Department and three deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Red Zone Elite Tournaments, organizer of the MLK Jamboree sports tournament this past weekend (Jan. 17-18), posted an apology to its Instagram, saying in part that safety is the “top priority” at its events.

“We apologize for the disappointment in the abrupt end to our tournament this afternoon, but we stand behind the Mesa Police Department’s decision in response to the situation — to ensure the safety of everyone at the fields,” the youth sports organization further said. “Providing friendly, respectful and safe competition is our mission and we do not support violence, bullying or harassment in any way.”

One of the teams involved in the fight offered an apology and promised to suspend multiple players, according to news reports.

RELATED: Yaqub Talib, Brother Of Former NFL Player Aqib Talib, Sentenced To 37 Years For Murdering Youth Football Coach | How Did We Get Here?

How Did The Fight Start?

Details on what inspired the fracas were not released by police, but they did report that all remaining games for football tournament were canceled. The fight escalated to an alarming level when parents and spectators entered the melee, police said.

Spectators reported difficulty leaving the athletic complex, with one 15-year-old telling KNXV that he saw 30 law enforcement vehicles on the fields, with officers instructing the crowds of people to evacuate.

“It was crazy,” he said. “It was hard to get out. It took like ten, fifteen minutes just to get out of there.”

In addition to the flag football tournament there were youth soccer events taking place. All of the soccer fields were cleared out about 45 minutes after officers arrived on the scene, police said. Those games were cancelled too.

The lack of discipline by all involved at the flag football events also messed up the tournament for the children and their families there to enjoy soccer. Parents spend thousands of dollars on youth events and trips and lodging and travel. These kinds of incidents are a huge loss for everyone involved.

RELATED: Youth Athletics Have Turned Violent Around The Globe | But Where Are The Parents?

“We wish to thank all agencies that responded for their assistance in taking control of the situation swiftly and safely,” the Mesa Police Department said.

No arrests were made, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Social Media Responds To Latest Example Of Parents Leading Deterioration Of Youth Sports

Reports of the MLK Day sports jamboree that turned into a brawl prompted recollections from referees about why they retired from youth sports, condemnations of parent participation in youth sports and racially-motivated comments.

One former youth hockey referee said in the comments:

“Over 20 years ago, I became a ref for USA Hockey and while there were obnoxious coaches, players and coaches, it was manageable. As time went on, it became more common and there wasn’t much done about it. From 2015 on, a sport I loved playing, coaching and reffing, became a sport I could not stand due to the collapse of sportsmanship and just enjoyment of the game. I worked over 5000 games and hung up my skates in 2020. I don’t miss it in the least and seeing stories like this one prove I made the right choice getting out of it.”

The video that accompanied Yahoo’s story featured footage of a youth hockey incident which confused and infuriated some people who didn’t bother to read the story.

“That’s all sad. I place the blame close to 100% on parents. If they wanted reform, it’d be done. They obviously don’t,” said one netizen under the story about the brawl. “The parents are often the worst offenders of poor sportsmanship in youth sports,” added another. “I was wondering who the participants were until I saw MLK Jamboree sports. It’s all clear now,” said one netizen, suggesting that because most of the participants were of color the outcome was predictable. “Great way to honor MLK by this group of people,”

There have been no reported injuries but stay locked in for more emerging details about the incident.