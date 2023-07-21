Troubled Brother of Former NFL Star Cornerback Aqib Talib Pleads Guilty To Murder In Youth Football Shooting

A twisted turn of events that left a youth football coach dead and another being charged for his murder, finally comes to an end. According to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib pleaded guilty to a murder charge in connection to a shooting at a youth football game at Lancaster Community Park in Lancaster, Texas, just outside of Dallas.

Yaqub Talib pleads guilty to murder in a youth football shooting last summer. (Photos:@nypost/ Twitter screenshot)

Headed to the Slammer

Yaqub Salik Talib shot and killed 43-year-old Mike Hickmon on Aug. 13, 2022, and now faces multiple years behind bars. He agreed to a plea bargain that is expected to land him with a term of 37 years behind bars when is sentenced in August.

The two youth football coaches got into a heated confrontation while disputing a call that referees made, which ultimately lead to referees ending the game early.

Aqib allegedly punched Hickmon first and Yaqub then opened fire. Witnesses told police that Hickmon was shot multiple times, including in the back, before Yaqub left the scene with the help of his brother. The youth football coach later turned himself in to Dallas County Jail. It is reported that Yaqub’s criminal history dates back to 2015 with arrests in Dallas and Collin counties on several charges that include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

Aqib was in attendance because he and his brother both had 9-year-old sons that played for the North Dallas United youth football team.

In addition to the murder charges, Aqib, Yaqub, and the Big XII Youth Sports league was also sued by the family of Hickmon for $1 million in damages.

What’s Next?

Aqib retired in 2020 and was supposed to be part of “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime as a studio analyst but left after his brother was charged with murder.

The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback could be eyeing a return to Amazon Prime now that this unfortunate event is behind him and his family.