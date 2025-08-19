‘That’s Not a True Little League Program’: Parents Brawl In Parking Lot of Little League Softball World Series as Tulsa National Is Embroiled In Serious Player Eligibility Scandal

Eyewitnesses reportedly told “Softball On SI” that a brawl between the parents of the two teams took place in the parking lot after a Little League Softball World Series game. According to an incident report filed, the victim is claiming $600 in damage to their designer sunglasses. While none of the participants have been identified to the public, photos were captured by onlookers of two police officers allegedly arresting a parent from the Southern Region team.

Tulsa National Accused Of Using Ineligible Players In LL Softball World Series: Parents Brawl In Parking Lot

In this day and age of youth sports being nationally televised and parents and coaches willing to skirt the rules more and more in the name of winning a youth tournament, it’s no surprise how we got here. The news of the brawl came after the Southwest Region team from Tulsa, Okla., was accused of using ineligible players and assembling a new team, weeks before the Region Tournament in Waco, Texas. The allegations also accuse the District Administrator and Little League International of covering up the rule violations. In the final day heading into the championship series, the Southwest Region defeated the Southeast Region and then defeated North Carolina, 3-2 to finish in third place overall. Johnstown, Pennsylvania, ultimately won the 2025 Little League Softball World Series, defeating Floyds Knobs, Indiana, 1-0.

What adults are doing to Youth Sports is criminal. On Tuesday I posted a video about the 2 scandals on the boys side. Sadly what transpired in the Little League Softball World Series was worse.



Little League International Accused Of Ignoring Complaints About Southwest Region Team Using Ineligible Players

When Softball On SI contacted Little League International about the allegations against the Southwest Region team, a spokesperson provided a general statement and did not address the specific questions. A spokesperson for Little League International confirmed that the Little League International Tournament Committee did receive a protest against Tulsa National and looked into the documents the team provided, but no action was taken.

“A protest was reviewed by the Little League International Tournament Committee, and it was determined that Tulsa National Little League has provided supporting documentation consistent with what is required to meet Little League Regulations regarding tournament team and player eligibility,” the statement reads. “It is Little League International’s policy regarding these matters not to disclose the specific details of information brought before the Little League International Tournament Committee. We will continue to work with our Region Offices, as well as District and local volunteers, to help grow the game of softball moving forward.”

Coaches Not Buying Little League International Response On Southwest Region Team Using Ineligible Players

Other coaches from the Southwest Region’s alliance of teams have also expressed concern about the eligibility of the Tulsa National LL and don’t approve of the lack of action by the Regional Director and Little League International. Of course, the last thing that organization wants is a scandal.

“If the allegations against Team Oklahoma are true, I would certainly be disappointed and disheartened by the lack of consistent application of the rules, which unfortunately reflect the integrity, or lack thereof, of the organization and the people who lead it,” Rebecca Smith, the head coach for the Midway All-Stars, told KWTX. “If that did pan out to be true, then that’s not a true little league program, I don’t think, and that’s the problematic side of it.” Age & Eligibility Scandals At Little League World Series Nothing New: Danny Almonte

Age and eligibility scandals have reared its ugly head at different times over more than 75 years of Little League World Series baseball. Danny Almonte was 14 years old pitching for the Bronx in the 2001 Little League World Series as the New York team had a strong third-place finish.

On the way to the tournament bronze, Almonte used his 75-mph heater to throw a no-hitter in the Mid-Atlantic Regional finals against Pennsylvania, followed by a perfect game against Florida in the round-robin stage, the first LLWS perfect game since 1979.

Though his parents insisted Almonte was 12 years old, it later emerged that Almonte was 14, two years older than the maximum age allowed to compete. Almonte’s father, Felipe Almonte, was banned from Little League competition. Rolando Paulino, the president of the Hispanic Youth Little League, was also banned as it was believed he was aware of Almonte’s real age.

Jackie Robinson West LL Scandal: From Barrier-Breakers To Rule Shakers

Jackie Robinson West Little League was an All-Black team from Chicago that defeated Mountain Ridge in the U.S. championship of the Little League World Series in 2014 but was called out and eventually stripped of the title and eventually admitted to using ineligible players. Jackie Robinson West admitted its team did not meet residency and school attendance eligibility requirements. The final decision stated that the team, coaches and organization “knowingly and without approval expanded its boundaries to include territory that belonged to other leagues and falsified boundary maps used to determine eligibility unbeknownst to players.” A team from Las Vegas was awarded the championship.

Now Little League softball is experiencing a potential age and eligibility scandal of its own, which has spilled off the field and led to a brawl.

Was There An Eligibility Coverup By Southwest Region Officials?

Since the initial report, more evidence has allegedly surfaced and exposed an even deeper issue – a cover-up by the District Administrator, the Southwest Region, and Little League International. A parent from Tulsa National has reportedly provided a timeline of events, text exchanges with head coach Jonathan Arias, and comments about how playing in the required regular season was nearly impossible.

The parent, who requested anonymity to protect her child from retaliation, provided text messages from Arias requesting the family to register for Little League on June 26. There wasn’t a try-out for the team, which is mandated in the rules. The player was invited to come play for the team going to Waco. In addition, there is a mandatory 10-day period that charters have to wait out before playing any regular-season games. The Southwest Region tournament began on July 21, and multiple players were recorded at various travel ball tournaments out of town.

Did Tulsa National Coach Cheat Rules & Replace Eligible Players With Players From His Travel Team?

According to the parent’s timeline, nearly half the team was cut days before the tournament and replaced with players tied to Arias’ Oklahoma Premier club team or the indoor facility Game Ready in Tulsa.

“No games were played,” the parent stated

Of the 10 players Arias took to the postseason, seven of them played on his Premier team, which is a direct violation of Little League Regulation V (d): “Teams are not permitted to enter the Little League program intact, or nearly intact, from non-Little League programs.”

Coach & District Administrator Aware That Players Were Out Of The District: Admitted To Recruiting Players From Across The State On Audio

Reportedly, a parent of a player pursued by Arias allegedly wanted answers from the coach about their address because she knew that it wasn’t inside the boundary. Arias responded by asking if they knew anyone in Tulsa with an address they could use. This is a familiar illegal tactic used by teams to get better players and according to reports, District Administrator Mindy Abbott admitted in an audio recording that she recruits players from across the state to play for Tulsa National baseball. As of Aug. 4, the Premier club director, Greg Dickel, has cut ties with Arias. Media sources obtained a screenshot of his email to Arias.

Sounds like Tulsa National and its Directors have some explaining to do and the mess triggered a brawl between parents.