Parent Of St. Louis Youth Football Player Puts Four Bullets In Coach Over Son’s Playing Time: ‘We’ve Got All These Kids Traumatized’

St. Louis youth football coach Shaquille Latimore was shot four times at practice on Tuesday by a player’s parent, allegedly because the parent was upset with his son’s lack of playing time.

Latimore, who is 30, said he was first confronted several weeks ago by the parent. On Tuesday an argument ensued between the two at Sherman Park and it resulted in Latimore being shot four times in front of his 9 and 10-year-old players.

An Argument Over Playing Time

“I’m going to be OK,” Latimore said in an interview from the hospital on Thursday. “It’s more psychological than anything else.”

The parent is 43-year-old Daryl Clemmons, who turned himself in on Wednesday and was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is currently jailed without bond.

Latimore, a former Vashon High School football player, volunteers as coach for the city recreational league team and coaches with his cousin.

According to Latimore’s family members he underwent surgery and is in good spirits.

“We’re supposed to be bringing these kids off the streets and teaching them what to do, what not to do. We’ve got all these kids traumatized because their coach was shot in front of them,” SeMiko Latimore, Shaquille’s mother, said. “He could have easily hit one of those children.”

Gun Violence Epidemic

As of Oct. 12, according to Gun Violence Archive, there have been 14,867 deaths and 29,323 injuries due to guns this year. The prevalence of guns and their use in violence is an epidemic this country has refused to solve.

Plenty of parents get angry about their kids’ sporting activities and confront coaches. This too is an epidemic that needs solving. We’re talking recreation football for 10-and-unders. An argument over playing time led to this? It’s unbelievably believable.

Latimore recalled the moments that led to him getting shot.

“I didn’t see his gun until it was already too late,” Latimore said. “I ran, and he shot me in the back. I fell, and he shot me a couple more times. After he shot me, he was like … ‘I told you I was going to pop your (expletive).'”

According to Latimore, Clemmons coached the team a few years ago before Latimore joined.

Latimore is known in the community as a coach dedicated to the game and committed to helping kids.