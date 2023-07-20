USWNT Safe After Mass Shooting In New Zealand Ahead Of World Cup | Stars And Stripes Going For Unprecedented Third Consecutive Title

Three people are confirmed dead after gunshots rang out in Auckland, New Zealand, at a construction site just a few miles away from where the United States Women’s National Team and other teams are training for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The USWNT have all been reported safe and sound as they prepare to chase their third consecutive World Cup title.

Lone Gunman No Larger Security Threat

According to police, a male shooter opened fire inside the site at around 7:22 a.m. local time, then continued moving through the building while repeatedly discharging his gun.

The gunman and two other victims died and several others were injured.

There was concern that given the magnitude of the World Cup and the number of nations involved that there might be some interruptions or postponements. But New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins assured the event will continue.

“Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” Hipkins said. “The government has spoken to FIFA organizers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned. I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual.”

A press officer for the USWNT on Thursday said all team members are safe and accounted for and the team will continue with its schedule.

“All of our players and staff are accounted for and safe. Our security team is in communication with local authorities and we are proceeding with our daily schedule.”

The official Twitter account for U.S. Soccer tweeted out a statement in response to the shooting.

“US Soccer extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims who were killed in the shooting in downtown Auckland today. We are saddened by the inexcusable loss of life to gun violence and our thoughts are with the people of Auckland/Tamaki Makaurau and Aotearoa New Zealand.”

USWNT Looking To Make History

Now the team must shift its focus to play on the pitch and defending their World Cup title.

Las Vegas has the USWNT as +225 favorites to win the event. No team, men or women, has ever won three consecutive World Cups.

The USWNT is a blend of veterans Megan Rapinoe and striker Alex Morgan combined with young players like Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith. The Stars and Stripes begin group play on Friday at Eden Park against Vietnam.