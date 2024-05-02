What’s In The Water With The Porters | Jevon Porter Is Third Brother Of Nuggets Star Michael To Face Criminal Consequences

While Michael Porter Jr. continues to hit clutch shots and contribute to the Denver Nuggets’ quest for back-to-back championships, more of his brothers keep showing up in the police blotter and bringing shame to the family name.

Here this man is trying to make NBA history every evening, playing alongside playoff legends such as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but his basketball-playing brothers are out here wilding.

The latest Porter brother to stain the good name his brother is building is Jevon Porter, a Loyola Marymount forward who has been hit with a DWI charge in Missouri.

This Is The Third Porter Brother To Make Tragic Career Error In Past Month

Jontay Porter

MPJ’s brother Jontay, a reserve for the Toronto Raptors, was banned for life from the league for gambling, and helping bettors win by disclosing confidential information to bettors and also limiting his participation in certain games.

Jontay was hit with a lifetime ban in the wake of an investigation. He allegedly told a person he knew was a serial bettor inside information based on his own game that could be used in the bet.

An $80,000 bet was placed on a Raptors game versus the Sacramento Kings in which Jontay came off after three minutes with an illness meaning it cashed in.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said this ….

“There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our game rules are being met with the most severe punishment.”

Coban Porter

Jontay’s heartbreaking punishment was revealed just a few days before 22-year-old Coban (who played basketball at the University of Denver) was sentenced to six years in prison in the Colorado Department of Corrections for fatally killing a woman while driving drunk.

Coban Porter, Michael Porter Jr.'s younger brother, has been sentenced to six years in prison for a drunk driving crash that resulted in the death of a woman last year, per @SteveStaeger pic.twitter.com/aE41vISdUi — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 19, 2024

A remorseful Coban told the court and the victim’s family that he’d never gotten behind the wheel drunk, and the one time he did, he killed a woman.

“It wasn’t an accident,” he told the court. “I chose to drink and chose to drive home. I didn’t mean to hurt her. I hope you know that.”

“Nothing I say is going to change anything I did – or make any of you feel better. All I can really say is that I’m sorry,” he said. “I hope whatever comes with sentencing — it brings you all a little peace.”

Just like MPJ and Jontay, Coban also played basketball, the 6-foot-5 guard last played for the Denver Pioneers in 2021-22 averaging nearly 12 points, four rebounds and nearly 42 percent shooting from the three-point line in his freshman and lone season with the program.

Michael appeared in court for his younger brother and stated:

“As the oldest brother in the family, I wish it was me and not Coban.

“I know if there is anyone who will make it right, it is you. I love you, and I believe in you.”

What Happened To Jevon Porter?

According to KRCG, Jevon Porter — who played forward at Pepperdine last season before transferring to Loyola Marymount last month — was pulled over for speeding in his hometown of Boone County, Missouri around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was arrested and charged with DWI.

MPJ has been able to play through the family drama, averaging 22.8 points per game during a convincing 4-1 series win over LeBron James’ Lakers.

He says he’s been trying to “compartmentalize” the issues his family members have been dealing with.

Is There A Fifth Porter Brother?

Michael has four brothers in total: Jontay, Coban, Jevon, and Izaak.

All four have followed in his footsteps, with aspirations of playing in the NBA after blossoming in college. Izaak plays HS hoops for Father Tolton as a guard and is known for his versatility and skill on the court.

Michael Porter Also Has Three Basketball -Bouncing Sisters

Porter also has three sisters in Bri, Cierra and Jayda.

Bri Porter

Bri is Michael and Jontay’s elder sister who played college basketball at the University of Missouri. She played for two seasons between 2014 and 2016

Cierra Porter

Michael’s elder sister was teammates with Bri at the University of Missouri, playing four seasons and winning the SEC All-Freshman honors in 2016. In 2019, she earned the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year award.

Jayda Porter

Jayda is the baby of the bunch and has the benefit of learning from everyone’s journey and mistakes. She’s currently studying at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri, in the class of 2026.

That’s a big family, all using basketball to springboard them to better lives. Unfortunately, everybody’s path may begin the same in life, but it’s hard to raise a family of seven kids and have them all come out perfect. However, you do have to ask what was in the water for the Porter’s these past few months because that family is dealing with a lot of trauma right now.

