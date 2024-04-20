Don’t Blame Michael Porter Jr. If He Plays Bad | Rough Week For Nuggets Star; One Brother Gets Lifetime NBA Ban, Another Sentenced To Six Years In Prison

The storylines about defending champion Denver Nuggets preparing to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, are definitely in abundance.



It’s a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals won by the Nuggets in a (4-0) sweep.



In that series and throughout the playoffs, Nuggets sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr., displayed the impact team brass expected him to have when they drafted him 14th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.



Injuries derailed MPJ’s growth for the first couple years of his career but the 6-foot-10 marksman has played 61 games in 2022-23 and 81 games this season, both career-highs.



As the Nuggets prepare to defend their NBA title, MPJ’s size (seven rebounds per game), scoring (17 points per game) shooting (48/40/84) and newfound play making ability (nearly three assists per game) are gonna be crucial for them. What will be interesting in this series is how MPJ handles all the negativity that currently surrounds his family.

For the Nuggets and their fans the belief is MPJ will be the all important third scorer for the team behind stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. If MPJ can block out what’s occurred this week as it pertains to his younger brothers, in all honesty it’d be amazing.

Earlier this week MPJ’s brother Jontay a reserve for the Toronto Raptors was banned for life from the league for gambling, and helping bettors win by disclosing confidential information to bettors and also limiting his participation in certain games. In wake of the lifetime ban NBA commissioner Adam Silver who’d only given that steep a punishment to former LA Clippers Donald Sterling said this ….

“There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our game rules are being met with the most severe punishment.”

MPJ’s Other Brother Sentenced To Six Years in Prison

As if that wasn’t enough, on Friday MPJ’s other brother, 22-year-old Coban was sentenced to six years in prison in the Colorado Department of Corrections for fatally killing a woman while driving drunk.

A remorseful Coban told the court and the victim’s family that he’d never gotten behind the wheel drunk, and the one time he did, he killed a woman.

“It wasn’t an accident,” he told the court. “I chose to drink and chose to drive home. I didn’t mean to hurt her. I hope you know that.”

“Nothing I say is going to change anything I did – or make any of you feel better. All I can really say is that I’m sorry,” he said. “I hope whatever comes with sentencing — it brings you all a little peace.”

Just like MPJ and Jontay, Coban also played basketball, the 6-foot-5 guard last played for the Denver Pioneers in 2021-22 averaging nearly 12 points, four rebounds and nearly 42 percent shooting from the three-point line in his freshman and lone season with the program.

Considering all this MPJ could pack it in, but if he’s like most athletes the hardwood will likely be a safe haven. Meaning the Nuggets could get the guy they’ve seen all season, but if they don’t how could anyone blame him.