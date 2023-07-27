“What Are You Gonna Give Us In Return?” | Stephen A. Smith Says It’s Time For Dak Prescott To Make Good On Cowboys’ $160 Million Investment

The disdain ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith has for the Dallas Cowboys is no secret.

The loquacious Smith loves to jab at Cowboys Nation at the first sign of trouble under the Jerry Jones regime. One of the main culprits of Smith’s jabs is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who in Smith’s opinion isn’t living up to the massive four-year, $160 million contract he signed prior to the 2021 season.

In fact, in the two seasons since signing the deal, Prescott has thrown 25 interceptions, including a career-high 15 last season.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Smith had a lot to say about Prescott, and it wasn’t nice.

.@stephenasmith says the heat is on Dak this season 👀



"I think you're going to see people looking at Dak Prescott [and say], 'Enough's enough. … You ain't been to a championship game … a Super Bowl. But you got your bag. What are you going to give us in return?'" pic.twitter.com/rITWDZbdik — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 25, 2023

Smith Says It’s Time For Dak To Put Up Or Shut Up

Entering this critical season, all eyes will be on head coach Mike McCarthy and the aforementioned Prescott, and Smith believes there’s more pressure on Prescott because of that huge contract he signed a couple seasons ago.

Losing tight end target Dalton Schultz, who averaged 10.1 yards per reception last season before jumping ship to the Houston Texans in March, only makes Prescott’s 2023 challenge tougher, Smith said.

“I think the Dalton Schultz loss is a big deal,” said Smith. “And as a result, Dak Prescott is gonna have to throw the ball a little more downfield, that means it’d be a little more air under the ball, which means there will be opportunities for people to take advantage of that because he won’t have his safety net in Schultz to throw the football to.” “I think as a result of that, I don’t think you’re going to see people looking at McCarthy,” Smith continued. “I think you’re going to see people looking at Dak Prescott and they’re gonna say enough’s enough. You’ve been in the league for about eight damn years, you ain’t been to a championship game, you ain’t been to a Super Bowl, but you got your bag. OK, would you go and give us a return?”

Many believe the Cowboys have assembled enough talent to make a real run at Super Sunday, but they need their $40 million-per-season signal-caller to step up and lead them.

Prescott Says He Won’t Have 10 Interceptions This Season

After throwing a career-high 15 interceptions last season, including two crucial ones that halted scoring drives in the team’s divisional playoff loss to the Niners for the second consecutive season, Prescott has vowed to be much better at protecting the football in 2023. McCarthy’s philosophy to run the football more should help minimize Prescott’s mistakes, because a lot of his throws will come off of play-action.

But an even taller order of business awaits the Cowboys’ front office, and that’s getting All-Pro guard Zach Martin signed. If they expect to run or throw the football with any consistency they’ll need him anchoring their offensive line.