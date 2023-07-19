“I Won’t Have 10 Interceptions This Season” | Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Vows To Take Better Care Of The Football In 2023

For most of his NFL career Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was efficient at protecting the football. The dual-threat leader of the Cowboys offensive attack threw a combined 23 interceptions from 2018-2020. That’s a little over seven per season, and any coach would take that. But in the past two seasons Prescott has tossed 25 interceptions, including a career-high 15 last season.

And it just wasn’t the high amount by Prescott that was damaging. The timing of those ill-advised throws it was also detrimental to the Cowboys’ success. They mostly came at inopportune times.

Dak’s Ill-Advised Interceptions

For instance, the two he threw in the Cowboys’ divisional round playoff loss to the hated San Francisco 49ers for the second consecutive season. One pick negated a scoring opportunity in that seven-point loss. That’s what Prescott is hoping to avoid next season, and from the sound of it he’s confident that he can clean up those mistakes.

Prescott Says Interceptions Will Be Much Lower

In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a confident and ready for the season to start Prescott was very confident in himself to fix those turnover issues.

“I won’t have 10 interceptions this year,” Prescott boldly told the Star-Telegram.

While explaining how some of the picks happened, Prescott mentioned drops and tipped passes off of his receivers’ hands as the reason for at least half of them.

“I know who I am, and you can go back and take away half of those off drops,” Prescott said. “I’m not saying it’s on the receiver, but if you cut that in half then we start talking about those, nobody is talking about it.”

Per NFL.com, only four came as a result of what Prescott is saying. He also said he didn’t wanna blame the receivers, which is pretty much what he did. Own it Dak, and fix it in 2023, as the Cowboys have a great chance in a watered-down and much lighter NFC with just the Eagles and Niners being considered better than them heading into the season.

In the end Prescott chops it all up to being on “America’s Team.” The quarterback finished with this:

“We are a talking point,” he said. “As you find something to talk about, that’s the first thing to go to.”

ESPN Analyst Says Prescott Needs To Win This One Game In 2023

ESPN NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum, a former Jets GM, believes the Cowboys need to win at NFC East division foe Philadelphia on Nov. 5 if they wanna win the division and be real players come playoff time.

That sounds about right, being that the Eagles are the defending NFC champions, but the Cowboys season has ended at the hands of the Niners the past two seasons. That’s gotta be the team that they would like to beat also come playoff time. And they’ll need to prove they can win a home playoff game, having lost to the Niners and Packers at home during Dak’s tenure under center.