“The Fans Are Stupid” | Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Goes On All-Time Rant About Buffalo Bills Fans Saying They Got ‘CTE’

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been in the news quite a bit this offseason. Hill’s legal matter with wife Keeta Vaccaro has been front page news, as has his future in Miami. While the Dolphins reportedly have no desire to trade Hill, who has two years remaining on a three-year, $90 million deal signed prior to the 2024 season, the talented but mercurial speedster has continuously insinuated a possible move from South Beach.

Tyreek Hill Goes Off On Buffalo Bills

With the Dolphins fully engaged in OTAs, Hill has been a consistent participant, and he’s also made time to do plenty of off the field things as well. The former Oklahoma State standout recently appeared streamer Adin Ross’ livestream, and the diminutive dynamo didn’t hold back when talking about the fans of the Buffalo Bills.

Holy Sh*t: Dolphins star WR Tyreek Hill goes OFF on Bills fans saying they have "CTE" and are "Stupid":



"F**k the Bills. It's f**k the Bills all day; all they want to do is jump through tables. Stupid-a** fans."



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/JB038EO5o7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 27, 2025

Hill Unleashes Profanity-Laced Rant

It’s no secret that Bills fans are some of the most loyal and at the same time crazy fans in the NFL. Hill, who had a ton of success versus them when he was the Kansas City Chiefs, now faces the Bills twice a season in the AFC East, and he isn’t too fond of them at all.

“The Bills. I don’t f-ck with the Bills. F-ck — every time we — bro, when I used to play in Kansas City, bro it was always ‘f-ck the Bills’ every time we played against them. And we f-cked them up every time. But in Miami it’s the same thing too, though, but like 10 times harder. It’s ‘f-ck the Bills’ all day. All they wanna do is jump through f-ckin’ tables, ’cause they got f-ckin’ CTE. Stupid-ass fans. The fans are stupid as ass.”

In retrospect, while Hill has plenty of individual success against the Bills, his teams are just 4-9 against them, with the Chiefs going 3-3 and the Fins currently 1-6 since Hill’s 2022 arrival.

Hill’s comments will surely bring out the boo birds and crowd taunts when the Fins travel to Orchard Park for a Week 3 tilt on “Thursday Night Football.”

Hill Says He Hasn’t Earned Team Captain Status

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Hill mentioned that he doesn’t believe he should be a team captain this season. This despite star edge rusher Bradley Chubb giving the man also known as “The Cheetah,” kudos for his growth as it pertains to leadership.

“I’ve got to prove myself,” Hill said. “This OTAs, training camp, I’ve got to prove myself. I’ve got to show up different. The mindset has got to be different. I don’t feel like I deserve it, and if I didn’t get it, I wouldn’t dwell on it. I wouldn’t sweat it because I put myself in that position.”

That’s a standup thing by Hill to do, especially following his antics at season’s end saying he wanted out, and his continuous off the field issues.