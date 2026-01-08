‘Hope You Get Divorced. Don’t Come Back To Baltimore’: Frustrated Ravens Fans Ruthlessly Drag Kicker Tyler Loop Under Fiancé’ Julia Otto’s Doting IG Post

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop had a chance to go down in NFL history if he could have connected on a game-winning field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers and elevated his team to an AFC North title and into the playoffs in a season that was filled with challenges.

THE RAVENS KICK IS NO GOOD AND THE STEELERS ARE PLAYOFF-BOUND. pic.twitter.com/cIVq2TPKwp — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

Tyler Loop Missed Game-Winning Field 44-Yard Goal That Ended Baltimore Ravens Season

The former Arizona kicker had a chance to attain legendary status in Baltimore. No more paying for dinners and the key to the city for him and his lady. He possibly had the chance to save John Harbaugh’s career, Lamar Jackson’s ever-evolving legacy and make his doting fiancé even prouder.

Instead, his 44-yard attempt sailed wide right, the Ravens lost 26-24 and that’s when Loop became public enemy number one.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson had a ball going through some of the comments Baltimore Ravens fans left under a post of Loop and his fiancé that she posted on Instagram of the couple embracing.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop may have missed a field goal that would have sent his team to the NFL Playoffs, and therefore felt the wrath of Raves fans, but he’s still a hero to his fiancé Julia Otto. (Instagram Julia Otto)

Julia Otto is Loop’s longtime partner dating back to his Arizona days. They announced their engagement on March 7, 2025, and recently Otto left some encouraging words for her husband, following his tragic miss on Sunday.

“Going to spend forever wondering how I got this lucky. I can’t wait to marry my best friend and the best guy I’ve ever known. I love you @tyler_loop”

Wild: Shannon Sharpe and Ocho Cinco were in TEARS reading Ravens fans ROASTING Tyler Loop and his fiancée on Instagram.



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/k6CyeN8PW9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 7, 2026

Baltimore Ravens Fans Destroy Tyler Loop On Fiancé Julia Otto’s supportive Instagram Post

The fan response under the post was classic, and most let the kicker know exactly how they feel about his future in Maryland. They had words for Otto too.

“Hope you get divorced,” said one flustered fan. “Still have time to cancel the wedding,” said another fan on X. “I dead ass hope everyone you love starts getting picked off 1 by 1 “You’ll never walk the streets of Baltimore and feel safe again,” warned another fan. “Don’t come back to Baltimore”

The comments had both hosts in stitches and Sharpe said, “Y’all wrong for that,” while hysterically laughing. “That was diabolical on this man. C’mon man…”

Some Fans Didn’t Find Death Threats Funny

Not everyone thought the treatment Loop got on his fiancé’s Instagram was funny.

“FBI gotta investigate Loop, he bet the loss for sure,” suggested one netizen. “I mean.. the dude is getting death threats. Not exactly comedy,” cautioned another.

Every NFL season there is a target of the fans’ wrath after a disappointing loss and Loop is the enemy of the hour. It’s not easy to be a kicker. You stand around all game waiting for the outcome to be decided on the strength of your leg. And you will be remembered for the ones you miss more than the one you hit.