“Oh, She’s DESPERATE”: Social Media Blasts Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole, Claiming She Unfollowed Caitlin Clark For Cozying Up In Taylor Swift’s NFL Suite

Travis Kelce never mentions his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, but she has stayed somewhat relevant by finding a way to include him in a situation or comment on a situation that he’s close too.

Kayla Nicole, who is venturing into the sports commentary space, spoke highly of her ex-boyfriend before this weekend’s upcoming AFC Championship Game, but it appears she has beef with a certain WNBA star that was seen cozying up with Kelce’s current flame, pop star Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole unfollowed Cailtin Clark after the WNBA star was cozied up with Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs playoff game. (Getty Images)

Kayla Nicole Unfollows Caitlin Clark After WNBA Star Was Seen In Private Suite With Taylor Swift?

Social media sleuths are now claiming that Nicole unfollowed Caitlin Clark on Instagram after Clark was seen in a private booth with Swift inside Arrowhead Stadium.

The cameras kept flashing on Clark and Swift. Clark has been working her way into that Kelce clique, recently appearing as a guest on the Kelce brothers’ podcast, “New Heights,” where she spoke about her support for the Chiefs. Clark, who grew up in Iowa and went on to become the all-time leading hoops scorer in D-1 history as a Hawkeye, claims to be a Chiefs fan who would attend at least one game per season when visiting her cousin who lived in Kansas City.

RELATED: ‘He’s The Whole Package’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Shoots Dirty Mack Shot At Jalen Hurts While Taunting His Girlfriend



For some reason, Kayla Nicole has an issue with the hookup. Of course, there was a time when she was firmly planted in the Kelce orbit and close to Patrick Mahomes and Brittney Mahomes, (who just had their third child) but all of that ended when Kelce and Nicole broke and sometime later he got with Swift. Social media has been running with the narrative ever since, often taunting Nicole, who can’t keep Kelce’s name out of her mouth.

“I’m sure Caitlin is devastated,” one fan mocked.

“CC catching stray as always,” a second fan added on X.

“oh, she’s DESPERATE,” one fan said of Nicole.



“Is Kayla Nicole petty?” a fan asked.

Of course, Caitlin Clark fans were ready to tear Nicole to shreds, claiming that Nicole is not famous enough for Clark to even care to know her.

“I promise, that young lady doesn’t care nor know who the f–k she is,” one final fan said.

Kayla Nicole Still Not Dating Anyone Post Travis Kelce

The popular storyline is that almost three years after her breakup with Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole is still unable to accept the fact that he’s moved on. She also can’t escape his shadow as a working member of the media, and that’s been hard.

She clearly still feels a way and is tired of hearing about Kelce and Swift’s fairytale love affair and she admitted last season that the breakup was rough on her and the social media backlash affected her confidence a bit.

The social media influencer opened up about how she handled their 2022 split on an episode of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”



“Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it’s been overwhelming. I’ve never experienced anything like it,” Nicole said. Adding insult to injury is the fact that Nicole seemed to think that she was putting in time with Kelce to eventually get a wedding ring.

Nicole, a Savage x Fenty ambassador for music and fashion mogul Rihanna’s line, took to TikTok to express her feelings in September of 2022.

“You’re not stupid Kayla… No, I am actually….

Thought I’d get wifed after dating for 5 years…. that’s 1,825 days.”

RELATED: “Thought I’d Get Wifed After Dating For 5 Years” | Kansas City Chiefs Star Tight End Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF Kayla Nicole Says She’s Dumb To Believe He’d Marry Her



As Kelce and Swift jet set around between football seasons and world tours, Nicole allegedly hadn’t started dating anyone yet. She needs to, because Kelce is long gone, and reports are the relationship is in the established phase with the next elevation being a wedding or a baby.



Kayla Nicole should love that.





