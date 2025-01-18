“You Can’t Be A S-t Show” | LeBron James Speaks Candidly About How He’s Exceeded Expectations While Keeping His Nose Clean

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently turned 40, and from the looks of it the four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP still has a lot left in the tank.



Currently in his 22nd season the league’s all-time leading scorer who has a triple-double in career stats with over 41,000 career points, over 11,000 rebounds and over 11,000 assists, has also managed to keep his clean-cut image intact throughout his illustrious career.

While many other star players have had their fair share of off the court drama, James, the 2003 No.1 overall pick, has steered clear of such.



LeBron James’ Secret To Longevity

During a recent appearance on the Jan. 15 episode of the “New Heights” podcast hosted by brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, James expounded on why he’s been able to stay scandal-free and out of the limelight for the wrong reasons.

James got pretty candid about his image and why he takes staying out of trouble so serious.

“You can’t be a s—t show. You can’t be a piece of s—t, you can’t be doing things that affects anything that has anything to do with your profession and being available to your teammates, being available to the franchise and being available every time you get out there that causes a distraction. I felt that,” James explained.

“When I started to start my family that was another part of it,” he continued. “I knew [wife] Savannah was the one and I started having kids and I was like, ‘I didn’t have that male influence. My dad wasn’t around.’ I was, ‘OK, I can’t f–k that up.’”

Offering advice to the players coming up behind him, James said, “To the young guys out there that feel the pressure, that feel like it’s maybe too much — if you just put the work in, don’t be an a–hole, be a good person and dedicate yourself to the craft, the game will always be kind to you.”

LeBron James and Savannah Did It The Right Way

James and wife Savannah are goals, and they have three children together, Bronny James who is splitting time between the Lakers and their G League affiliate, Bryce James, a senior at Sierra Canyon High School who’s headed to Arizona to play college basketball, and daughter Zhuri James. The two have been married since 2013 and been together for over 20 years (2002) as juniors in high school.

James Maximized Opportunity

Coming from Akron, Ohio, James explained how he knew he couldn’t screw it up because where he’s from most don’t get out. He also mentioned that just being remembered for what he did on the hardwood wasn’t enough because he’s always aspired to “be the greatest that anyone has seen in this sport, ever.”

James is awfully impressive, and it stems from knowing he wanted to be immortalized for what he did on and off the court. There are many young players who want to carry LeBron’s mantle but lack the character, discipline and understanding required to be THAT guy.



It’s safe to say he’s done that and more.