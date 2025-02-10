“Got 3 More Rings Than She Ever Did Or Will:” Fans Lash Out at Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole As She Revels In His Blowout Super Bowl Loss

Travis Kelce and his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, didn’t have a joyous Super Bowl this season. His Kansas City Chiefs team got annihilated and Travis wasn’t a factor as he’s been in past Super Bowl wins.

Travis Kelce’s Former Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Happy About Super Bowl 59 Loss To Eagles

There is one person who is pretty ecstatic about Kelce’s L and the tears he was shedding as he walked back to the locker room after a rare defeat. Kayla Nicole appeared to be having the time of her life as a spectator, dancing and smiling and feeling the vibes with her friend on Sunday.

Kelce had a very pedestrian game, making just four catches for 39 yards. He and Patrick Mahomes — a record-breaking tandem — had no chemistry. Less Chiefs success meant less of Taylor Swift’s smiling face on the screen, which probably made Nicole’s day.

Travis Kelce’s Scorned Ex Kayla Nicole Throws Up Loser Sign During Super Bowl

Kayla is the scorned ex-girlfriend of Kelce, who spent five years in a relationship with the Chiefs tight end, before he met Swift and embarked on their fairytale, social media-fueled relationship. In the past, she has been open about the fact that she believes Travis did her dirty and will never have stayed with him for that long if she didn’t think she would be getting a ring on her finger eventually.

Nobody stays on top forever and the entire Kansas City organization had to pay the piper with one of the most embarrassing losses in Big Sunday history.

It got so bad, that at one point Nicole just threw up the “L” sign for “losers,” as finally Kelce took an L.

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended the Super Bowl 2025 on Sunday — and proudly cheered for the Philadelphia Eagles. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2EMW7lJTDC — Page Six (@PageSix) February 10, 2025

NFL Fans Not Happy About Kayla’s Gloating

“Fake fan still hanging around the NFL looking desperately for her next meal ticket. No takers obviously,” said one woman on X.

“Kelce got 3 more rings than she ever did or will. The dude made a smart move, and it shows,” said another fan who is tired of Nicole’s shenanigans regarding her ex.

Another fan can’t understand why Nicole would want to venture into sports reporting after her entire ordeal with Kelce unless she is a stalker.

“She’s following her ex to his job. Any other profession this would be considered stalking. Being Travis Kelce’s Ex GF has become her whole identity and only way of staying relevant. It’s sad,” said the fan.

Kayla Nicole Got Some Sweet Revenge On Travis Kelce

Nicole is a sports reporter who has had to immerse herself in Kelce’s success from a business standpoint while dealing with her personal issues. She hasn’t denied that navigating the situation, online trolls and maintaining her confidence in light of everything, has been a challenge.

Travis Kelce’s ex girlfriend Kayla Nicole on the football field after the Eagles won the superbowl against the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/nQSCbfO5XW — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 10, 2025

But at the very least, she’s got to see her enemy fall and revel in it. Kelce and Swift have been nothing but smiles since they hooked up and people have had very little sympathy for Nicole, who continues to subtly play the victim in this entire situation.

The two first started dating in 2017 and officially called it quits in May 2022. Therapy, she says, helped her through the initial breakup. She also had to unfollow her former friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, as their relationship with Swift began to blossom. Nicole was even a bridesmaid in Mahomes’ wedding, but all is fair in love and war.

Nicole was replaced by Swift as the steady cheering partner up in the suite, prompting a series of veiled messages from Nicole to go along with her honest revelations on several podcasts.

“For the one JUST watching to see if I’m going to make it … I AM.”

Followed by:

“Spoiler Alert.”

She was heavily criticized by podcasters such as Cam’ron, who didn’t like her approach

As Travis Kelce begins to settle into OG status and ponder a life after football, Kayla Nicole quietly prays and prays for his downfall and is refusing to accept the L. In fact, it’s odd how she hasn’t had a public relationship sense. Almost like she’s just waiting for the right moment, for the curtains to close and the cameras to leave, to get her man back.