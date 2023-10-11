Forget Taylor Swift And Travis! Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Has a Message For Black Women After Going Through Old Boo Backlash

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is speaking her truth amid Kelce’s new romance with pop culture sensation Taylor Swift. The fitness influencer and broadcaster faced backlash from online trolls, as Kelce and Swift’s romance became a talking point for the NFL.

Nicole took to social media to “pen” a letter to Black women.

Dear Black Girl…

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. Nicole started. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough.

“They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart.”

The profoundly personal revelations read like a guideline for healing while being Black and in a public relationship, especially with a white male celebrity.

“You don’t have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey,” Nicole continued. “Preserve your heart, even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries, you do not have to engage. You do not have to respond because there is power in your silence.”

Form The Heart

The 31-year-old is a fitness influencer with broadcast stints on ESPN. Her message resonated with 21-year-old LSU basketball star and NCAA champion Angel Reese, who took to social media to extend her support in the comments.

“From one black girl to another, THANK YOU for speaking up for us! This was beautiful! Always walk with grace & God because that’s all that matters.” Reese’s propulsion into the limelight has come with its polarized results from the public.

Nicole started dating Travis Kelce in 2017 after first meeting through Instagram, she revealed in a since-deleted Instagram Story, according to TMZ.

“He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months,” she wrote in the post.

Kelce and Nicole reportedly broke up publicly a few times before their May 2022 final breakup. In the world of social media, sports debate show hot takes and celebrity culture, Kayla Nicole is providing some reality to the surreality in which she’s living.