Top 5 Black QBs In NFL Following Week 3 | Browns’ Deshaun Watson Has Best Game Since Return

Each week we could easily rank Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes as the top guy, but what fun would that be?

So let’s show some love to some of the other Black signal-callers in the NFL.

Deshaun Watson, Browns

The Browns star QB has struggled a bit since his return from suspension late last season. Following Monday night’s ugly performance in a road loss at division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, where Watson had two turnovers returned for touchdowns, there were questions about him getting back to the All-Pro he was prior to his sexual assault allegations.

If Sunday was any indication that guy is still in there as Watson went 27-33 for 289 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-3 rout of the Tennessee Titans.



Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The same old same old as it pertains to Mahomes, who had his best outing this young season in a 41-10 blowout of the hapless Chicago Bears. At raucous Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes was his usual maestro self, going 24-for-33 for 272 yards and three touchdowns. One of those went to his all-world tight end, who had his new love interest, pop star Taylor Swift going crazy in his players suite alongside Kelce’s mom.

Mahomes is just HIM!

C.J. Stroud, Texans

When the Texans made Stroud the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, they knew they were getting a star, but not even they could’ve imagined that he would start the season the way he has.

In Sunday’s huge road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Stroud went 20-for-30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first win for both Stroud and first-year QB DeMeco Ryans.

Stroud also made history on Sunday becoming the first NFL quarterback to have 900 yards passing, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first three NFL games.



Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals

The journeyman has done an above average job at stabilizing the quarterback position with Kyler Murray sidelined. Especially when you consider he joined the Cards just 12 days prior to the start of the season. After two weeks of close losses, on Sunday behind Dobbs, they shocked the previously undefeated Dallas Cowboys. While Dobbs’ stats weren’t eye-popping, his composure and game management stood out.

Dobbs totaled 244 yards and a touchdown in the 28-16 win.

Jordan Love, Packers

Replacing a legend is supposed to be tough, but thus far Love has made it look fairly easy. After tossing six touchdowns in the first two weeks, Love wasn’t as good on Sunday, but trailing the New Orleans Saints 17-0 at home, he led a fierce comeback that ended with a 18-17 win for the Packers.

Love’s numbers weren’t great (22-44 for 259 yards, one touchdown and one interception), but he showed a poise and calming influence that is earning his teammates’ trust that life after ARod is still promising. This season Love has seven touchdowns and one interception.

Honorable Mention:

Geno Smith, Seahawks

Led the Seahawks to their second consecutive win after a season-opening loss to the Rams.