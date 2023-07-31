“He Can’t Be Blaming The Media” | Dan Patrick Calls Out Browns QB Deshaun Watson For Criticizing Media Coverage Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson is still trying to rebuild his image after missing entire 2021 season (team’s choice), and the first 11 games of the 2022 season due to a league suspension related to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Through it all, Watson has continuously maintained his innocence. Watson was fortunate enough to have two grand juries decide not to indict him on the allegations. The former Clemson star has settled over 20 civil suits involving the different women in the case.

As the Browns opened training camp last week, Watson made some comments about his suspension last season, and how he believes the media have hurt his reputation.

“Things that people really don’t hear about. Especially, last year it’s been the media directing and narrating something else. My story has been kind of overshadowed. I had an opportunity to tell that story in front of those guys,” Watson said.

Watson’s comments sounded like those of someone who has no remorse for his actions, whatever they may be in this situation. And for that his reputation has taken a hit.

"You can't be blaming the media. Not for the coverage, what happened, any of it… You did all of this stuff. We just brought it to light."



Patrick Says Don’t Blame The Media, This Is On Watson

Those comments caught the ire of longtime sports analyst Dan Patrick, who tore into Watson on his nationally syndicated show.

During an episode of “The Dan Patrick Show” last week, Patrick really got into why Watson’s comments are wrong on so many levels.

“He can’t be blaming the media,” Patrick said.

“Not for the coverage, what happened, any of that. He has to just avoid these land mines. You don’t want to create a headline here. You’re a quarterback on a team that right now is polarizing, it feels like. They’re not must-see TV. If Deshaun didn’t have this off-the-field, then he would be a must-see quarterback.”

“Nobody wants to hear Deshaun Watson ‘the media was out to get him,’” Patrick continued. “We want to see him play football. But even then, I don’t know if people are rooting for Deshaun Watson. … When it come to Deshaun Watson, you can’t play the blame game. You’re a creep, you got caught.”

Browns Have Just Two Prime Time Games

Despite having one of the better QBs in the league, and one of the better rosters in the league, the Browns only have two prime time kickoffs in 2023. One comes in Week 2 against the hated Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football.” The other comes in Week 17 against the New York Jets on “Thursday Night Football.”

Patrick is pretty much saying this is by design because of Watson’s checkered past. Interesting point of view, but definitely plausible.