Sunday’s Walk-Off Win Over The Baltimore Ravens Was Pivotal In Cleveland Browns History And A Signature Happy Ending For QB Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns came to Baltimore on Sunday knowing they matched up well with the extremely physical Ravens.

With a healthy superstar QB Deshaun Watson under center, they proved they could also beat their AFC North rivals by registering a huge 33-31 walk-off win to stun the over 71,000 fans dressed in purple and black.

The Browns improved to 6-3 and dropped the AFC North division-leading Ravens to 7-3 in a game that was a pivotal one in Cleveland Browns history and definitely one in the career of star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

These are the type of games Browns teams always seemed to lose.

When the two teams played earlier in Cleveland, Watson wasn’t healthy enough to play, and the Ravens left Cleveland with a dominant 28-3 win.

Fast forward to Sunday in “Charm City,” and early on it looked like a repeat of that whipping.

That’s when the heavily scrutinized Watson stepped up and led his team to a huge comeback win in a game where they trailed by 15 points.

It showed the true resiliency and toughness of the Browns team that hasn’t been elite since the Bernie Kosar and Marty Schottenheimer years. Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski were at the forefront of this effort.



Watson Has Perfect Second Half

After going 6-for-20 for 69 yards and a pick-six on the game’s second play, Watson rebounded in a mighty way after halftime.

There he went 14-of-14 for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Watson displayed grit and toughness all day, but especially in the second half when he was clearly hobbled by a sore ankle.

Despite being in a walking boot following the game, Watson assured everyone during his postgame interview that he’s okay.

“I’ll be fine,” Watson said. “Right now I’m not feeling well, but I’ll be fine, I’ll be ready to go.”

During his postgame interview, Stefanski raved about his $230 million signal-caller.

“He’s a warrior. He battled through an ankle injury in the second half. He’s a warrior.”

Biggest Win Of Watson’s Cleveland Career

The win was easily the biggest Watson has had in his career, outside of his one playoff win as the QB of the Houston Texans.

For the guy some fans and media pundits have said is the worst trade in league history, he’s 5-1 as the starter this season, and Sunday’s win is why the Browns made the landmark deal to acquire him in 2022.





Watson’s Play Inspires Browns Defense

Seeing Watson push through the ankle injury seemed to inspire defensive star Myles Garrett and the formidable Browns defense. In the second half, led by Garrett (1.5 sacks, seven QB pressures), the Browns tallied three sacks and forced two turnovers, both interceptions by Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, with the latter being returned for a touchdown by third-year cornerback Greg Newsome II. In total the Browns held the Ravens to 306 total yards, but just 112 yards after halftime.

It was a franchise-defining win, and one led by Watson, who showed why you make the trade for a signal-caller of his caliber.

Watson is why the Browns have a real shot at a deep playoff run in January.