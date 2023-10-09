Top 5 Black QBs After Week 5 | Falcons QB Desmond Ridder, Justin Fields Silence The Critics With Career Days

We’re just about a a third of the way through the NFL season, so here are our weekly melanated signal callers list. A couple newbie and our weekly mainstays lead the way.

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

After some uneven performances by Ridder to begin the season, fans and others were calling for Falcons head coach Arthur Smith to make a change under center.

Smith resisted the urge and on Sunday his sticking with Ridder paid off in a big way. The former Cincinnati Bearcats star went out and put up some career numbers.

In a last-second 21-19 win over the Houston Texans, Ridder passed for a career-high 329 passing yards, going 28 of 37 for one touchdown. He also showed his dual-threat ability rushing for a 10-yard score. In the end Ridder answered the bell and stepped up. The Falcons are a surprising 3-2.

In his postgame presser Smith called Ridder’s performance “pretty damn good.”

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Coming into Sunday’s road game at the Los Angeles Rams the Eagles were 4-0, but they hadn’t really played well. Hurts, for all his winning, really hadn’t played too great.

In Sunday’s big 23-14 win, Hurts looked a lot like last year’s MVP runner-up. The dynamic dual threat racked up 303 yards on 25-for-38 passing, with one touchdown. On the ground, Hurts gained 72 yards on 15 carries. The Eagles are 5-0 and still haven’t played their best game this season.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

On Thursday, Fields got the weekend started in a 40-20 blowout of the Washington Commanders on the road. Fields, who’s been under heavy scrutiny, responded with the best game of his three-year career.

In the game Fields went 15 of 29 for 282 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. The former Ohio State star also rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries. With the win, Fields and his teammates ended a 14-game losing streak.

Fields says called it a “sigh of relief, for sure.”

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

For Mahomes it was the norm in a 27-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings as the reigning MVP and Super Bowl MVP went 31-for-41 for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Each week Mahomes does something that makes you go “whoa,” and Sunday was no different as he completed a 33-yard pass from his own end zone while being hit on third-and-18.

It’s what’s become expected with Mahomes weekly, so it’s not even talked about much anymore, but he’s still doing magical things under center. Speaking with reporters postgame, Mahomes talked about rising wide receiver Justyn Ross, who showed some glimpses of his talent on Sunday.

“Everybody knows he has the talent. … He has the talent. We’re going to keep bringing him on and keep moving him around in different positions.”

Stroud was good once again on Sunday, albeit in a tough loss to the Falcons. The 2023 No. 2 overall pick went 20 of 35 for 249 yards and one touchdown.

This season Stroud has nearly 1,500 yards passing, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. This rookie is so mature and always prepared.