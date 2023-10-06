Bears Honor NFL Legend Dick Butkus With Big Win At Washington | QB Justin Fields Has Best Game Of Career, WR D.J. Moore Goes Nuclear

The Chicago Bears limped into Landover, Maryland, losers of 14 straight games, including Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos in which they led 28-7 before allowing the game’s final 24 points and losing 31-28. On Thursday, the franchise announced they’d lost legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus prior to kickoff. The original great middle linebacker in Chicago, who’d be followed by fellow Hall of Famers Mike Singletary and Brian Urlacher, passed away at the age of 80. In many ways it seems as if that helped rally the troops, as the Bears played a near-perfect game.

Quarterback Justin Fields, who’s struggled mightily this season outside of Sunday, finished 15 of 29 for 282 yards and four touchdowns. The dual threat also rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries as well. Three of those paydirt touches went to a huge offseason trade acquisition, wide receiver D.J Moore, who’s homecoming (played college ball at nearby Maryland) went like this: Eight receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns. When targeting Moore this season, Fields is 27 of 34 for 531 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. That’s good enough for a perfect passer rating (158.3).

Head coach Matt Eberflus, who was rumored to possibly being fired if the team lost, seemingly pushed all the right buttons.



Fields Looked Like The Ohio State Version

With Fields it’s never been a question of talent, but rather of can he do the little things like understand and read defenses. Or is he able to go through his progression while being patient. On Thursday Fields did all of that, and it led to victory. Following the game a relieved and elated Fields told the Amazon Prime “TNF” crew this in speaking about Butkus and the outcome of the game.

“He’s a Bears legend. He will never be forgotten. We played for him tonight. Glad we got the dub tonight.”

Fields led some inspired play, and in his last two games the dynamic signal-caller is 43-for-64 for 699 total yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.





Bears Defense Fueled By Butkus?

Coming into Thursday’s game the Bears defense had two sacks and ranked dead last in QB rate. That changed on “TNF,” as the team had five sacks (by five different players) and 24 QB pressures. While it wasn’t anything like the defenses that the late great Butkus led, it was a huge performance in a big spot for a franchise in need of some positivity.

Who knows if any of this is sustainable for the Bears. It’s highly plausible that it isn’t, but for one night they were able to honor arguably the greatest defensive player in the franchise’s long and very storied history.