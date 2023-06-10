Tom Brady Asked to Play Hero Once Again | NFL Turns to the GOAT to Warn Players About Gambling After Five Players Suspended

The NFL has had a busy offseason, with several investigations coming to the doorsteps of players about their involvement with gambling. Five players have already faced suspension from the league for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, and two more are under investigation.

Tom Brady at the “80 for Brady” movie premiere. (Photo: Getty Images)

The league felt the need to get in front of the problem before it worsens and called on Tom Brady. The relationship between the NFL and Brady could be best described as “frenemies.” He took the league to court for his four-game suspension handed down from the NFL over the “deflategate,” which revealed the Patriots used deflated footballs in the 2014 AFC Championship Game against the Colts.

It is quite odd that they would turn to Brady for help and he agreed to do it, but he is the right man for the job. No former NFL player has a bigger voice and would resonate more with the current players than the GOAT.

Brady Talks, They Listen

Brady recorded an educational video about the league’s gambling policy that every team would show to their players.

According to 9News.com in Denver, Brady warned players to not make any bets to jeopardize their career. He also talked about how it was a privilege to play professional football and pointed out how the players betting on games hurts the integrity of the league.

The league’s policy states: “All NFL personnel are prohibited from placing, soliciting, or facilitating any bet, whether directly or indirectly through a third-party, on any NFL game, practice or other event.”

Players still are free to place bets on any other sport and any other place in the world besides an NFL facility.

Too Late

The NFL could’ve foreseen this problem coming several years ago. In May 2018, a Supreme Court ruling granted states the individual power to legalize sports betting in the United States. States like Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, etc., have already made it legal. Many other states like Georgia and California are on the fence about making it legal. There have been 36 states to legalize sports betting so far.

As for the NFL suspensions, Calvin Ridley was the first person the league suspended for sports betting. He received a one-year suspension for the whole 2022 season while he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons for placing a total of $1,500 in bets. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars during that time and was reinstated earlier this year.

On April 21, four Detroit Lions players were suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. Those players were Stanley Berryhill, Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, and C.J. Moore. It was discovered that these players placed bets at the Lions facility. Berryhill was released.

According to the Athletic, a fifth Lions player, who is not being named, is also under investigation for gambling.

Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders also was suspended this offseason for gambling.

More recently, Isaiah Rodgers of the Colts is under investigation for gambling. The league discovered Rodgers placed hundreds of bets, some included on the team he plays for, from an account under someone else’s name. He has yet to be handed down a suspension from the league but his case is the most unique.

Williams and Berryhill both received six game suspensions. Cephus, Moore, and Toney all were suspended for the entire 2023 season.