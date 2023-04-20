“My Money Comes From White People” | Prospective Washington Commanders Bidder Brian Davis Offers Explanation About How He’s Acquired $7B To Buy Team

When former Duke Blue Devils star Brian Davis entered his name into the Washington Commanders sale with a surprising $7 billion bid it caught everyone by surprise.

The DMV native wasn’t someone that many thought had the means to bid on a professional NFL franchise that as of now stands to sell for just over $6 billion. At the time of his bid, Davis admitted that he overbid to be heard and he also agreed to take on all of current owner Daniel Snyder’s legal issues, a caveat added in hopes of having his bid approved.

Does Brian Davis Have The Money To Buy Washington Commanders?

But now comes the part that everyone is waiting to see, and that’s if his money checks out and where exactly is he coming up with that type of cash? This week Davis has been making the rounds to local television and radio stations to give his details on his bid and to an extent what it entails.

Davis Visits News Channel 9 And 106.7 The Fan

On Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning Davis took time to interview at both News Channel 9 and with the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan. In both interviews he was asked the same questions, to which he gave the same somewhat blunt and shocking answers.

When asked by both Darren Haynes of News 9 and the Sports Junkies where the money came from, Davis responded like this:

“My money comes from white people … who are Jewish, Italian and Sicilian.”

Since the bid was placed, the belief was that Davis was using Saudi money, but during Tuesday’s interview with “The Junkies” Davis attempted to quell that notion by saying that’s not true, and he’s never been to Saudi Arabia.

How Much Of The Washington Commanders Would Brian Davis Own?

Davis also said he has the $2.1 billion required to own 30 percent which would make him the controlling owner. He then talked about how his partners allow him to have over $10 billion in his account. He then proceeded to breakdown how that money would be spent.

“What I hope to do and what we’re planning to on, is to have acceptance from Mr. Snyder, but what I’m going to show Mr. Snyder is that my partners allow me to have ten and half billion dollars in my account,” Davis said. “Seven Billie to give to Mr. Snyder and. Mrs. Snyder, two billion for the liquidity requirement, and one billion for restoration of the stadium. Our plan for the stadium is to keep the stadium, restore it, add a translucent, retractable roof to give it a 12-month life cycle.”

UPDATE: For the first time, we are hearing from Brian Davis publicly about the Washington Commanders



TONIGHT at 11pm, I ask the $7B question! WHERE IS THE MONEY COMING FROM??



— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 19, 2023

Davis says he’s the only investor and he’s got 100 percent autonomy in the deal, he also mentioned that once Bank Of America goes through their lengthy vetting process, he’ll come up “clean, unencumbered and domestic.”

Davis Has Uphill Climb With Harris Group Opposite Him

Not only is Davis fighting an uphill battle to prove he’s a viable option, he’s also up against a very proven commodity with the Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson group. Last week it was announced that Snyder had reached agreement with the Harris group to purchase the franchise for $6.05 billion. That amount would be the largest an NFL team has ever sold for, supplanting the Broncos being sold for $4.65 billion last year.

The clout of the Harris’ group is going to be tough to overcome, with Harris being the owner of the NBAs Philadelphia Sixers, NHLs New Jersey Devils and a Premier League soccer team. Also, Mitchell Rales is one of the most prominent businessmen in the DMV.

The icing on the cake is having Magic Johnson who’s won at everything, on and off the court. Plus his DMV connections as pertain to business stretch far and wide.