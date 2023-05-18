‘Tom And Kim Have Been In Touch’ | Rumors Of Tom Brady And Kim Kardashian Dating Are Totally False, But She Did Reach Out To Him About Some Real Estate In The Bahamas

Future Hall of Fame quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has been in the news quite often since his second retirement from the NFL. But Brady hasn’t been in the news for anything football-related. Rather, the Brady talk has been more about his love life and what he might do now that he’s single following his October divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

While Brady has been adamant that he’s focused on being a dad and just enjoying life without a rigid football schedule, he’s still Tom Brady and one of the most eligible bachelors on the planet. His name has been linked to numerous women since his divorce, including actress Reese Witherspoon whom, per reports, has never met.

The newest rumor about Brady involved the well-traveled Kim Kardashian, but reports are those rumors are, as they say, “all cap.”

"Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home."https://t.co/6f9wwH3sNx — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 15, 2023

Kardashian Is Looking For Property In Bahamas Where Brady Owns Some

With the alleged relationship being shelved almost immediately, where there’s smoke there’s often fire. Reports then surfaced that Kardashian and her reps reached out to Brady and his reps about buying property near his in the Bahamas.

A purported source described what happened to “Entertainment Tonight.”

“Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home,” the outlet reported.

Brady’s representatives were quick to dispel the notion that the two were romantically involved after word got out about Kardashian looking for advice on purchasing property on the beautiful island.

Kardashian’s reps piggybacked those same sentiments, saying this:

“They have friends and business partners in common, but are not dating. Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for ‘American Horror Story’ which starts production next month.”

Though tabloids attempted to pair up Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian, unfortunately, the two are just “friendly.” https://t.co/dZKpBzkZDp — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 17, 2023

Both Kim K And TB12 Are Newly Divorced

Brady and Bündchen divorced in October after 13 years of marriage. The two cited growing apart as the reason for their split.

As for Kim, she and rap and fashion mogul Kanye West officially finalized their divorce in November.

In the end Kardashian stated via her rep that she needed to end the marriage for the sake of her and her kids’ sanity. That hasn’t been confirmed as fact, but what we do know is they aren’t an item, and both are focused on other things in their lives.