Hey, Ladies, “After Gisele [Bündchen], Tom [Brady] Is Done With Models,” Because His Ex-Wife Knows Everybody In The Game

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady reportedly is done with dating models.

Per reports, he’s changed his tune on dating models following his 13-year marriage to and subsequent divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October 2022.

The two cited irreconcilable differences in their divorce filing, but things really seemed to hit the fan when Brady retired following the 2021-22 NFL season, only to return to the gridiron just 44 days later, a move that seemed to for all intents and purposes be the final straw in their union.

Tom Brady Is Done Dating Models

Now single, Brady who’s been seen on numerous occasions enjoying retirement with his children, reportedly is done with models. In report released by Radar Online, a supposed insider claims Brady wants his next mate to be a “conservative, traditional woman.”

“After Gisele, Tom is done with models,” the site’s purported source claimed.

“Gisele still knows everyone in the modeling industry, and the last thing he needs is his ex-wife involved in his future love life,” the insider added.

Bündchen and Brady are now co-parenting their two young children.

Rumors Had Brady Dating Reese Witherspoon

In early April, rumors swirled that Brady and “Legally Blonde” actress Reese Witherspoon were dating. While that was completely false, as the two stars have never even met, the story gained traction because both are now single following Brady’s divorce and Witherspoon’ soon-to-be divorce.

Brady’s reps told “Entertainment Tonight” this about the false rumors.

“Brady’s main priority is spending time with his children. He’s not going to rush back into dating.”

The same can be said for Witherspoon, who’s also focused on her 12-year-old son with her soon to be ex-husband.

Will Brady Attempt To Keep Personal Life Under Wraps?

With the announcement of Brady now looking somewhere other than the modeling world for his next companion, one has to wonder is this an attempt to live his life out of the spotlight?

While it won’t be easy, because he’s Tom Brady, the former Michigan Wolverines star is hoping to have some sense of normalcy after having his personal and professional life play out in front of us for the past 23 years.

Going conservative in his dating habits seems to be another step towards that type of life.