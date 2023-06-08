Even O.J. Simpson Wouldn’t Do It | Pro Football Hall of Famer Expresses Shock Over Former NFL Running Back Le’Veon Bell’s Admission To Smoking Weed Prior To Games

When former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made the comments that he used to puff it down prior to games, his willingness to mention he did this really didn’t come as that much of a surprise.

In fact, Bell isn’t the only player in the NFL doing so; he’s just the first and probably the last one to tell us about it.

Bell revealed this during a recent appearance on the “Steel Here” podcast. Bell talked about a number of things, but of course this statement stood out.

“Looking back on this, that’s what I did… When I was playing football, I smoked, bro. Even before the games, I’d smoke and go out there and run for 150, two touchdowns.”

OJ Simpson Shocked That Le’Veon Bell Blew It Down Before Games

Bell’s comments seem to take Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson for a loop, and the former Heisman Trophy winning tailback let him know about it in a social media video posted to his page.

Simpson Shocked By Bell’s Admission?

In the video, Simpson, who’s been rather opinionated on many different subjects via his social media account over the last year or so, had this to say.

“This morning, I woke up, and I was watching a sports show, and they were talking about Le’Veon Bell, talking about smoking pot before the game. “I gotta be honest, I’ve never known anybody to smoke pot before a game, and it’s the first time I’ve ever heard of it that a guy smoked pot before he went out on the field.”

While Simpson may have never heard it himself, that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen during the time he toted the mail for the Buffalo Bills. He could’ve just been unaware that some teammates were indulging before hitting the gridiron.

Simpson Discusses Bell’s Patience As A Runner

As the loquacious Simpson proceeds to talk about Bell’s very unique patience as a runner, he sounds as if he’s in shock and at the same time in sort of awe at how Bell basically comes to a complete stop, before accelerating through the hole.

“In any event, I cannot believe a running back, Le’Veon Bell, it’s hard to believe that he could smoke pot before he went out there and carried the ball. That just seems like it would slow you down. Your reactions would slow down to the point that you couldn’t be effective, even though I gotta admit he was a very patient runner.”

Bell’s patience as a runner is unmatched, and because of that you can’t really tell if he’s actually moving in slower motion than he normally would. And that’s what makes what he said believable because he runs as if he’s mellowed out but has always been extremely effective in doing so.

Bell Not First Athlete To Admit To Smoking Pot Before Games

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson admitted to playing games “high” and described the effects it had on him.

While Bell’s willingness to reveal this information could be comical to some, if he did have hopes of returning to the NFL, he probably put an end to it with that bold admission.