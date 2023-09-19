“This Is Expected For Where We Want To Go” | Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Not Surprised By Play Of Defense, But Offense Still Not There

Through two weeks of the NFL season the Dallas Cowboys defense has been downright stifling. Through two games the Cowboys defense under the well-respected Dan Quinn is allowing five points, 188 yards, 13 first downs, and one touchdown per game.

They’re also permitting just a 20 percent conversion rate on third down and five sacks per game, while forcing seven total turnovers.

Point blank, they’ve been dominant and nasty.

Led by do-it-all defender Micah Parsons (three sacks, one forced fumble and 12 QB pressures), who’s making an early case to finally win DPOY after finishing second for a third consecutive season, the Cowboys feel this is the year they break that 28-year Super Sunday drought.



Expected In Big D?

Parsons, who’s never been one to mince his words, says the team believes they should be dominant weekly, so it’s no surprise to him. The former Penn State star spoke to that point in his postgame presser.

“This is expected for where we want to go,” Parsons said Sunday via the team’s official website. “This game just means that you’re improving. Finishing games, closing them out, smothering people, not giving them that hope and dream that they can come back in this game when they’re on the same playing field as us. I’m very happy with where we’re at right now.” “I’m just hungry,” Parsons said. “It doesn’t matter where I’m at, I’m coming. I don’t care if I’m gassed out, my lungs hurt. It’s mind over matter. Every time I’m out there, I seize every opportunity. I take this extremely to the heart. This organization changed my life, so I’m trying to give everything I have back to the fans, back to Mr. Jones, and all my teammates.”

The defense in Dallas has looked the part the last couple seasons, but it’s been the Dak Prescott-led offense that hasn’t held its end of the deal in back-to-back playoff losses to the San Francisco 49ers.



Prescott Must Lead Offense

Parsons was speaking to the media following Sunday’s 30-10 win over the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets, a game in which Prescott went 31 of 38 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The ball security is vital for Prescott, who tied for the league lead with 15 picks in 2022. But Dak’s been one of the better quarterbacks at protecting the ball throughout his career, but last season’s struggles taught him not to rest on his laurels.

In his postgame media session Prescott also reiterated a need for the team to get the football into the end zone in support of their defense.

“We’ve got to score more,” Prescott said. “We’ve got to score more touchdowns, rather than field goals,” Prescott said. “But at the end of the day, it’s about getting the job done and winning games. “We left a lot out there, still. That’s the standard of this offense and this team.”

It’s up to the $40 million man to get it done on the biggest stages and when it counts the most. If he can, this Cowboys team has a real shot at some serious postseason success.