Teyana Taylor Is Hollywood Booked and Busy With Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Taraji P. Henson Projects: Ex Iman Shumpert Looks For Work Since Leaving “The Chi”

After the drama that she experienced during her divorce from former NBA player Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor has been one-upping her husband now that they both are pursuing careers in acting after reaching the height of their prior professions. Shumpert is an NBA champion, and Taylor was a choreographer and singer who is now focused on rising on the big screen.

Teyana Taylor Shining Since Divorcing Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert

Of late, Taylor is very busy and booked on the screen and she is now going hard with music and acting after a brief hiatus. The launch of her new album is scheduled for August, and a teaser has already been released to the public.

She’s shining in multiple acting roles, including ‘Straw‘, the latest melodramatic thriller from writer/director Tyler Perry, starring Taraji P. Henson as a struggling single mother who finally reaches her breaking point and ends up in a bank with a gun, trying to get money for her daughter who is sick and needs her medicine.

Taylor plays a local law enforcement officer who is also skilled at hostage negotiation from her time in the military and develops a sympathetic bond with the desperate mother.

Iman Shumpert Offed End Of “The Chi” Season 6

Meanwhile, her ex, Iman Shumpert took a serious loss when his popular character was offered at the end of Season 6 of the hit series “The Chi” which is now streaming on Paramount. His shocking departure left plenty of viewers disturbed about the plot twist.

Shumpert debuted in ‘The Chi’ Season 4. His unique character Robert “Rob” Lafayette’s hit the show and developed instant screen chemistry with the character Tiffany (Hannah Hall). Fans of the crime drama really connected with their relationship and were intrigued by their smooth partnership in a marijuana distribution ring. Oftentimes, viewers believe a character is dead at the end of a season and then the person reappears, shocking everyone with a story of how they escaped death. Not this time.

“The Chi” Show Producer/Co-Showrunner Had To Clarify Why Iman Shumpert No Longer On Show

But as the show kicked off another season, the former Cavs star was not present, which created a small frenzy among show fans, forcing the show’s producer and co-showrunner to clarify.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in July 2024, Justin Hillian said that they “always defer to the story”. He asserted that Shumpert’s departure was a narrative-driven decision, saying Rob’s death in the series was already in the script in the final episode of S6.

However, Hillian crediting Shumpert’s acting ability for the tough decision, saying “it was not an easy call to make.”

Teyana Taylor Is Booked & Busy: New Legal Drama With Kim Kardashian

With no major acting projects at his immediate disposal, the 34-year-old is focusing on NBA analysis on ESPN. Being a sports analyst on rotation at the world’s sports leader is nothing to sneeze at, but Tayor is clearly better positioned right now in the Hollywood scene with a recent acting portfolio that also includes a series announcement with Kim Kardashian.

The teaser for the highly anticipated legal drama, ‘All’s Fair’ was released a few weeks ago and features Kim K among a star-studded cast. The new series, which is written and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy and produced by 20th Television is scheduled to drop this fall.

Apart from SKIMS founder, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Elizabeth Berkley also star as a team of female divorce attorneys who “leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice,” according to a report. Taylor also has an upcoming American Black comedy action film, ‘One Battle After Another.’ In addition, she is gearing up for another project featuring Kevin Hart.

Taylor, Ben Marshall, Zach Cherry (Severance) and rising stand-up comic Kam Patterson are fresh faces on Netflix’s Kevin Hart comedy ’72 Hours’, the studio has announced. the show follows a 40-year-old executive who hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of Gen Z youngsters on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s mistakenly added to their group text.

Shumpert and Taylor Has Nasty, Public Divorce: She Wanted Him Locked Up

The couple had a very public divorce and interactions that spilled into social media with Taylor responding to accusations that she felt were misleading and a slight to her character. Taylor even asked for her ex-husband to be jailed for up to 20 days. The actor, singer and choreographer received some backlash from fans who felt that the reported settlement was a win for Taylor and a huge loss for the former New York Knick.

Taylor felt the social media interest was enough for her to address the matter in a video on IG Live.

“I walked away with all his properties, I walked away with all my properties, Iman walked away with a car that I bought him. That’s clear. We are not going to sit here and make it seem like Teyana is using Iman for anything. At the end of the day Iman made his money and so did I. I have been in this business since I was 15 years old. We’re not going to act like my bank account is like (low), nah we are not doing that. I’ve had several movies, several deals all still active.”

Both are still making moves and imagine how big they would be if they continued to pursue these dreams together, as they also share to children.