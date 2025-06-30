“He About Two Chicken Nuggets From Tipping The Scale” | Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Takes Shot At New Commanders Weapon Deebo Samuel

The Washington Commanders have high expectations heading into the next NFL season. After a surprising run to the NFC Championship Game in head coach Dan Quinn’s first season on the sidelines, led by rookie quarterback and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, there’s a lot of optimism in and around the nation’s capital.

What the team did this offseason is also another reason why many analysts and talking heads believe they will make the playoffs again and have a shot at reaching the Super Bowl. One of those acquisitions is former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who was acquired in a trade during the NFL combine in early March. While the Commanders are excited to have the versatile Samuel in tow, a Pro Football Hall of Famer isn’t so sure of the impact he’ll have in the DMV.

Terrell Owens Takes Jab At Samuel’s Weight

It’s no secret that Samuel has always been a bit on the thick side, but that’s what makes him unique and able to be used in so many ways on offense. But, according to NFL legend Terrell Owens, Samuel is fat. In a video clip posted by a Commanders fan on X, Owens had this to say about the former South Carolina Gamecocks star:

“He is fat. He ain’t big boned… He about two chicken nuggets from tipping the scale. Deebo’s my guy tho. I love Deebo.”

Owens did say he believes Deebo is going to do his thing, and he knows what that is. In fact Owens’ comments come on the heels of former Eagles star Brandon Graham also proclaiming that Deebo isn’t in shape. When asked about the NFC, Graham was quick to say he believes it will come down to the Eagles and Commanders again, but in the same breath he took a jab at Samuel:

“I wouldn’t worry about him, he gotta be in shape first. He don’t look like he in shape right now.”

Commanders Hoping For 2021 Version Of Deebo Samuel

With a budding superstar at quarterback and wide receiver Terry McLaurin proving once and for all he’s a legit No. 1 option last season, the Commanders are hoping Samuel will be just the piece to put the offense over the top. It’s the final year of Samuel’s contract which is also more incentive for him to perform at a high level. Commanders GM Adam Peters, who drafted him while with the Niners, can only hope.

While Samuel’s best season as a pro came in 2021 when he tallied 77 catches for 1,405 yards and rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns — leading to him being dubbied the wide back — the Commanders aren’t expecting that, but they need solid and consistent production alongside McLaurin.