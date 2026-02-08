‘That’s Your Homie Though’: NFL Legend Terrell Owens Isn’t Buying Stephen A. Smith’s Fake Outrage Towards President Donald Trump Over Ape Pic Of Obamas

President Donald Trump is catching tons of backlash for what appeared on his social media account the other day. With February being Black History Month, Trump decided to post a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and his wife former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes.

The post was finally removed after 12 long hours, and of course Trump refused to take accountability or apologize for it. While aboard Air Force One, the President told reporters this ….

“I didn’t make a mistake,” he said.

Don’t tell that to millions of Black Americans, including ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Donald Trump’s actions on social media need to be universally condemned.



Silence on this matter is simply not an option pic.twitter.com/l63YpupoK5 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 7, 2026

Smith Calls Out President For Post But NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Isn’t Buying It

In the aftermath of the offensive post, ESPN top dog Stephen A. Smith who’s become a regular on CNN and Fox News has plenty to say. Smith condemned the act and called it absolutely egregious and disrespectful. Smith ranted on about how you don’t disrespect the office no matter a person’s beliefs or skin color, but not everyone was buying what Smith was selling.

That includes Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens who has a strained relationship with the host “First Take.” Owens quickly jumped in the comment section after Smith’s remarks directed at Trump to say this …

“But that’s your homie though.” If anyone knows the history of Smith and Owens, the legendary wide receiver’s comments shouldn’t come as a surprise.

I didn’t have Terrell Owens hatin on Stephen A Smith on my bingo card. But I am here for it! pic.twitter.com/qDMXH2EYVQ — Ron Kaiser (@blasphemous_vox) November 30, 2025

Other Fans Chime In

Owens wasn’t the only to call out Smith for his sudden change of heart as it pertains to Trump.

“YOU WAS JUST ON TRUMPS SIDE RIGHT?,” a fan said. “Leave us alone and go hang out with Nikki Minaj bro.This is literally who Trump is and we’ve been screaming it from the rooftops for 10 years. Don’t get all sanctimonious on us now,” another fan said. “Guy can’t even do sports and now he tries politics,” another fan quipped. Sit this one out, maga supporter,” a fan spewed. “But that’s your boy tho?,” another fan mentioned.

Why Does Owens Dislike Smith?

For years Owens has called out Smith for his actions, and the animosity toward Smith is primarily because Smith publicly disclosed private text messages regarding Colin Kaepernick without consent, leading to legal threats from an attorney representing Owens.

Additionally, Owens felt disrespected when Smith accused him of being “desperate” and seeking a “money grab” during a disagreement, contributing to a permanent breach of trust. This and other factors are why Owens has mentioned tim that he will not speak to Smith again.

But, it won’t stop him from commenting on his post or speaking ill of him if given the opportunity.