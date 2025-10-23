‘He’s Coming’: Stephen A. Smith Says FBI Disrupting NBA Opener With Mafia Gambling Scandal Is ‘Tip Of the Iceberg’ for Donald Trump Revenge Tour   

As news of the FBI’s arrest of more than 30 people, including Portland Trailblazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player Damon Jones for their involvement in an alleged Mafia-led gambling ring that defrauded people out of millions, ESPN’s First Take dove right into the breaking news which had most of the panelists at a loss for words.

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Donald Trump Chose To Arrest NBA People Associated With Federal Gambling Sting Operation To Disrupt NBA Opening Night

Not Stephen A. Smith, however. ESPN’s $100M man wasted no time exploiting the incident for a hot political take.

“There’s a macro-perspective that everyone has to pay attention to,” said Smith. “How many times with one incident after another, have I said, ‘Trump is coming.” “He’s coming. I’ll say it on national television,” added Smith, who used reports of an increased presence of ICE intimidators at the Super Bowl because Hispanic artist Bad Bunny is performing, as an example of President Trump flexing his power to engage in mass deportations. “Disrupting things. Big night for the NBA. Wembanyama put on a show. That has now been smeared,” Smith continued. Remember Trump has a long, long history connected to the world of sports because remember he had those casinos.”

Smith Says President Trump Is On Revenge Tour: WNBA Beware

“Because in his eyes,” Smith said, “folks tried to throw him in jail. I’m getting everybody. He’s not playing. Talk to people in the NBA, talk to people in the NFL.”

As Monica McNutt, Jason Williams looked on trying to keep up with Smith’s change of pace, Smith told McNutt that the WNBA is not safe from the President’s wrath.

“Don’t be surprised if the WNBA isn’t next on the list, Monica,” Smith warned. “Because when you’ve got protests going on and people protesting against him and what have you…this man is coming! He’s coming and I’ve been saying it for a long time and to me this is the latest nuggets of evidence.”

Smith continued: “Not to question the legitimacy of the case. We don’t know, but anybody that has been around him and talked to him and seen his reaction from the sports leagues and the positions that people have taken. They are not surprised about what’s going on today.”

LeBron James Called President Trump ‘A Bum’

LeBron James once called Trump a “bum.” You can bet he hasn’t forgotten that. Trump’s has a history of being at odds with the NFL and he’s made disparaging marks about the WNBA, NBA and any other league that hasn’t spoken favorably of him.

Smith isn’t buying that the FBI had to do a press conference for this latest NBA scandal.

“I’m watching a press conference with the director of the FBI. Tell me when we’ve seen that. We’ve seen accusations before. We have seen athletes get in trouble with the law before. You don’t see the director of the FBI having a press conference. It’s a statement that more is coming. I’m just telling you it’s as serious as it gets. I’ve been saying he’s coming. He’s coming.”

Smith is making his way into the political realm and turning up the heat. He forced the name of President Trump into this conversation about gambling fraud and several NBA figures. Even suggesting Trump used the FBI as a pawn in a larger scheme to disturb the NBA’s opening night. It was a conversation that none of the panelists really wanted any part of.