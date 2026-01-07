“The Place To Go If You Want To Sink’: Stephen A. Smith Warns Oregon QB Dante Moore To Stay In College Or Ingest Poison Before ‘Rotting Away’ With NY Jets 

The New York Jets have been searching for a franchise quarterback for the past 15 years. The porous results in the standings have been a product of this failure. With Sunday’s finale loss to the Buffalo the New York Jets clinched the No. 2 overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft.

Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore Top QBs In 2026 NFL Draft: NY Jets Hold No. 2 Overall Pick

On the surface, that is promising news for the Jets. They need a franchise quarterback and now have all the options in the world. Fernando Mendoza and Oregon QB Dante Moore are the top two, but Moore is just a sophomore and hasn’t officially declared for the draft.

In the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era of college football, there’s also no guarantee that the 6-foot-3, 208-pound, 20-year-old declares for the NFL draft. Moore, who possesses remaining eligibility, could probably return to Oregon for 2026 and make around $10 million.

Stephen A. Smith Implores Dante Moore To Stay In College and Away From NY Jets

Stephen A. Smith thinks Moore would be a fool to leave school this year to become quarterback of the Jets, who continue to produce stinkers, season after season. ESPN’s $100M man went on a rant, eviscerating the Jets organization, owner Woody Johnson and head coach Aaron Glenn.

“I’d eat something to provoke myself to have food poisoning where I’m like garbage before I play for the Jets,” Smith said.” Whatever I can do to be alive and Ok in the end but ruin their thoughts of ever wanting me on their roster. Dammit I will do it.”

Smith’s rant continued with an enthusiasm and unfiltered truth that has been his staple.

“I’d go back to college before I play for the Jets,” Smith added. “They are a football atrocity. They are awful. I mean straight garbage,” Smith said on Wednesday’s episode of ‘First Take’ “They are the place to go if you want to sink. If you want to dissipate. If you want to just rot away. If I was a parent my child wouldn’t even come to the draft.”

Smith took shots at owner Woody Johnson, saying he should go “back to the Trump administration,” because the Jets owner “doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing.”

Head coach Aaron Glenn wasn’t spared.

“Aint no way Aaron Glenn should still be the head coach of the NY Jets,” Smith argued.

Will Dante Moore Be The QB For Jets If He Enters Draft?

The pre-draft process is a long and unpredictable road, but currently the Las Vegas Raiders are projected to take Indiana’s Mendoza at No. 1 overall. That would leave the Jets with an opportunity to draft the multi-talented Oregon QB at No. 2.

Moore’s Ducks are playing Mendoza’s Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl. So, we get to see the two golden boys matched up in prime time and high stakes action. The winner will advance to the National Championship. Moore will officially announce his decision to either declare for the draft or return to school once his season is over. That could be as soon as this weekend.