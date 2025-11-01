‘Stefon Diggs Got Kiki Do You Love Me Pregnant Pray For Cardi B’: DJ Akademiks Claim Went Viral And Has NFL Fans Buzzing Over The Rumor

NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs is enjoying a rebirth with the New England Patriots. The former top target of Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen has bounced back from a torn ACL suffered in his lone season with the Houston Texans last season.

Not only has the former Maryland Terrapins star been putting in work on the gridiron, he also been busy in his private life. He and star rapper Cardi B are expecting a baby together as the “Bodak Yellow” songstress announced during a September interview with Gayle King and CBS Mornings. Diggs has been rumored to have children with other women on the way as well.

DJ Akademiks Makes Bold Claim

As Diggs and the surprising first place Patriots (6-2) prepare to host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, his name is being tossed around as the rumored father of another child on the way. Popular DJ Livingston Allen better known as DJ Akademiks is now saying that Diggs has a baby on the way with K’yanna Barber, the subject of rapper Drake’s 2018 hit song “In My Feelings” (Kiki Do You Love Me).

Akademiks who’s no stranger to stirring the pot posted a picture of Barber.

Stefon Diggs got “Kiki do you love me are you riding” pregnant lmaooo birds of a feather



Pray for Cardi B pic.twitter.com/1N2Vytba3C — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 28, 2025

Stefon Diggs got “Kiki do you love me are you riding” pregnant lmaooo birds of a feather…”Pray for Cardi B.”

The post went viral immediately and as Friday evening had 1.6 million views.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs last night. 👀📷 pic.twitter.com/HD22IatN2O — ↯ (@sk3amed) October 13, 2025

Fans Chime In On Rumors

It didn’t take long for fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts on the rumors.

“This nigga Diggs is on a historic run. The next one is always badder than the last one.

I Respect it,” one fan said.

“Man couldn’t pull out of a driveway,” another fan said.

“Cardi B will be pregnant again in 16 months,” said another fan.

On a serious note other fans didn’t find it to be a joking matter …

“He’s creating broken homes,” a fan quipped.

“Why are all of them pregnant at the same time? This is embarrassing,” another fan said.

Diggs Having A Solid Season

The former two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler who also led the league in receptions and yards in 2020 is leading a young Patriots receiver room this season. Diggs leads the team with 42 receptions for 470 yards and one touchdown.

His best game this season came in a return to Buffalo where he helped the Patriots spring the (23-20) upset while tallying 10 receptions for 146 yards. As this version of the Patriots enters uncharted waters, they’re gonna lean on Diggs leadership and success in Buffalo to help navigate their hopeful return to the playoffs under first year head coach Mike Vrabel.